UK Tax Victory for Orsted's British Wind Farms

Orsted, a Danish offshore wind farm developer, received favorable news when an advisory commission ruled that two of its British wind farms should be taxed primarily in Britain. This decision supports Orsted’s stance in an ongoing tax dispute between Danish and UK tax authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 06:03 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 06:03 IST
UK Tax Victory for Orsted's British Wind Farms
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In a significant development for Orsted, the Danish offshore wind farm developer, a ruling by an advisory commission has favored the company in its tax dispute. The commission determined that Orsted's two wind farms in Britain should be taxed primarily under UK jurisdiction.

This ruling aligns with Orsted's position in the disagreement with Danish tax authorities, potentially providing stability for their financial calculations and future projects.

The decision was lauded by the company as it significantly impacts the taxation framework Orsted operates under, specifically for its British ventures.

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