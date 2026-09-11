UK Tax Victory for Orsted's British Wind Farms

In a significant development for Orsted, the Danish offshore wind farm developer, a ruling by an advisory commission has favored the company in its tax dispute. The commission determined that Orsted's two wind farms in Britain should be taxed primarily under UK jurisdiction.

This ruling aligns with Orsted's position in the disagreement with Danish tax authorities, potentially providing stability for their financial calculations and future projects.

The decision was lauded by the company as it significantly impacts the taxation framework Orsted operates under, specifically for its British ventures.