Ukrainian Nuclear Workers’ Children Find Joy at Austrian Summer Camp

Thirty Ukrainian children whose parents help keep the country's nuclear power plants running spent two weeks discovering Austria, making friends and enjoying activities far removed from the daily pressures created by the armed conflict. The children, aged between 10 and 15, came from families connected to the Chornobyl, Khmelnytskyi, Rivne and South Ukraine nuclear power plants, and to the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine. Their summer camp offered them time to rest, explore new surroundings and share experiences with other young people whose families carry similar responsibilities.

The initiative recognised the extraordinary work performed by Ukraine's nuclear operating personnel, who continue protecting critical facilities under extremely difficult conditions. Giving their children a safe and memorable holiday offered practical support for their wellbeing while complementing the International Atomic Energy Agency's wider assistance to Ukraine in maintaining nuclear safety, security and safeguards during the conflict.

Outdoor adventures create lasting memories

Most of the camp took place in Carinthia, a mountainous Austrian province where the children swam in a lake, played water and team sports, hiked through woodland and cycled around the local area. Quieter moments were filled with card games, table tennis and conversations that helped the group build friendships. Austria sponsored and hosted the programme in coordination with the IAEA, while Poland provided transport and logistical support and welcomed the children to Kraków for museum visits and sightseeing.

For many participants, travelling abroad and experiencing a different culture made the camp especially meaningful. One child said the trip surpassed already high expectations, bringing opportunities to learn Austrian traditions, expressions and words while sharing every experience with new teammates. Another described the excitement of swimming, cycling, hiking and visiting museums before meeting people whose work influences major international decisions. Asked to sum up the journey in three words, the children repeatedly chose "amazing," "exciting" and "unforgettable," with one participant calling it the most exciting trip of her life.

A special meeting at the IAEA headquarters

The group visited the Vienna International Centre, where they met IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi and Austrian Federal Minister for European and International Affairs Beate Meinl-Reisinger. The children spoke about their adventures and exchanged stories from their time in Austria. Grossi thanked their parents through them, recognising the demanding work carried out at Ukraine's nuclear facilities and explaining that the IAEA continues supporting the places where their families work.

Their visit also included a tour of the international complex, a presentation about nuclear science and its peaceful applications, and an introduction to the canine unit serving the United Nations Security Team in Vienna. Margaret Doane, IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Management, welcomed the group to the Agency's headquarters. The experience allowed the children to see another side of the nuclear field, connecting their parents' daily responsibilities with international efforts supporting safety, science and cooperation.

The summer camp gave thirty young people more than a holiday. It created room for laughter, discovery and friendship while honouring parents whose essential work continues during a time of war. For families living with constant uncertainty, two weeks of peace and joyful memories carried a value that cannot easily be measured.