Iran Criticizes U.N. Watchdog's Political Moves on Nuclear Treaty
Iran warns that political maneuvers by the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog could prompt countries to withdraw from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. This statement follows a resolution by the IAEA board reporting Iran to the U.N. Security Council for non-compliance with nuclear obligations.
Iran has criticized what it terms the U.N. nuclear watchdog's 'political moves,' warning that such actions might lead countries to exit the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.
The statement was made by Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, following a recent resolution passed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
The resolution, adopted by the IAEA's 35-nation board of governors, reports Iran to the U.N. Security Council over its alleged breach of non-proliferation obligations.
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