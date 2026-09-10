Iran Criticizes U.N. Watchdog's Political Moves on Nuclear Treaty

Iran has criticized what it terms the U.N. nuclear watchdog's 'political moves,' warning that such actions might lead countries to exit the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

The statement was made by Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, following a recent resolution passed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The resolution, adopted by the IAEA's 35-nation board of governors, reports Iran to the U.N. Security Council over its alleged breach of non-proliferation obligations.