The Great Barrier Reef Needs an Economic Zone, Not Just Conservation Funding

Australia's Great Barrier Reef is an ecological asset with direct economic consequences. Its condition affects tourism, fisheries, coastal livelihoods, regional employment and the well-being of communities across the surrounding catchment. The reef is valued at AUD 95 billion, supports 77,000 jobs and contributes AUD 9 billion annually to Australia's economy, according to figures cited in a new paper, which argues that protecting the reef will require a fundamental change in how conservation is financed and governed: ecological resilience must be treated as an investment in regional prosperity rather than as a recurring public expense.

The paper, titled "A Great Barrier Reef Economic Zone: A Strategy for Regional Resilience," was authored by Keith Andrew Noble of Insideout Architects and Jelenko Dragisic of Roadmender & Global Resilience Collaborative. Published in Regional Science and Environmental Economics, it proposes a Great Barrier Reef Economic Zone that would connect reef protection with economic diversification, community wellbeing, private investment and long-term climate adaptation.

The Reef Is Economic Infrastructure

According to the paper, the reef should not be managed as an isolated conservation site. Its ecological condition is closely tied to tourism, fisheries, coastal protection, agriculture, cultural life, employment and investment confidence. A damaged reef can reduce the attractiveness of tourism destinations, disrupt livelihoods and increase pressure on regional economies. Communities that depend on the reef also influence its future through land use, water management, infrastructure and production practices. Therefore, environmental protection and economic development cannot be treated as separate policy tracks.

The authors cite a 2025 valuation that places the reef's economic contribution at AUD 9 billion a year, up from AUD 6.5 billion in an earlier assessment. Its estimated value rose to AUD 95 billion from AUD 56 billion in 2017, despite coral bleaching and continuing climate pressures.

The figures should not be interpreted as a complete price tag for an ecosystem that also holds irreplaceable cultural, ecological and scientific value. They do, however, illustrate the scale of economic activity connected to reef health. Maintaining the reef is comparable to maintaining other forms of essential infrastructure: neglect creates costs that eventually spread across the wider economy.

This perspective also changes the language of public spending. Government funding for reef protection is often discussed as a cost, a grant or a rescue package. The paper argues that it should instead be understood as continuing investment in the ecological infrastructure that supports regional prosperity.

A Funding Model Built for Permanent Risk

Current conservation arrangements remain heavily dependent on government budgets, political priorities and short-term programme cycles. Public support is indispensable, but fluctuating allocations make it difficult to plan for the long-term maintenance of a system exposed to climate change and other pressures.

The paper also identifies fragmentation as a major challenge. Environmental agencies, local governments, industries, researchers, community groups and funding organisations may pursue related goals without a sufficiently integrated framework. Overlapping programmes can lead to duplication, while important ecological services remain without stable financial support.

The proposed Great Barrier Reef Economic Zone seeks to connect these efforts. It would align investment from governments, corporations, philanthropic organisations, private donors and community institutions around shared ecological, economic and social objectives.

The proposal does not call for government withdrawal. Instead, it seeks to reduce excessive dependence on a single source of finance by building a broader regional economic base. Nature-based businesses, ecological restoration, sustainable tourism, conservation enterprises and other activities could help generate both employment and funding for reef stewardship.

A stronger local economy would give communities greater capacity to contribute to environmental maintenance. Improved reef health, in turn, would help preserve the natural assets on which regional industries depend. The model is designed as a reinforcing cycle rather than a one-way transfer of public money.

Such an approach could become increasingly important as climate-related demands compete for limited public funds. Governments must respond simultaneously to floods, fires, droughts, health pressures, infrastructure needs and rising adaptation costs. Long-term environmental finance will require more durable structures than annual budget decisions can provide.

Resilience Must Become a Source of Growth

The paper makes a significant conceptual shift by presenting resilience as more than the ability to withstand shocks. It describes resilience as a potential source of economic advantage. A region that can anticipate climate risks, protect its ecological assets, diversify employment and coordinate emergency responses may become more attractive to businesses, residents and investors. Preparedness can reduce disruption while also creating demand for new services, technologies and forms of employment.

The Great Barrier Reef region already possesses a significant economic base. The paper estimates that the 32 local government areas connected to the reef generate a combined gross regional product of approximately AUD 90 billion, or about AUD 75,000 per person.

The proposed Economic Zone would build on this base while encouraging activities that improve, rather than degrade, ecological conditions. The objective is not to freeze regional economies or prohibit development. It is to ensure that growth strengthens the environmental systems on which the region depends.

Economic diversification will be important because different sectors face different levels of exposure to reef decline, extreme weather and changing markets. Nature-based restoration, sustainable agriculture, ecological monitoring, research, education and locally grounded tourism could complement existing industries.

Local knowledge would be essential to making this approach credible. Communities understand the practical realities of their landscapes, waterways and livelihoods, while Traditional Owners possess deep cultural and ecological knowledge developed through longstanding relationships with Country.

The paper argues that Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities should not be treated merely as stakeholders to be consulted. Their knowledge should shape management decisions, and they should share in the benefits created through conservation finance and nature-positive economic activity.

Nature Finance Needs Strong Rules and Local Consent

The global expansion of biodiversity finance creates new opportunities but also serious risks. Nature credits, sustainability bonds, environmental investment products and conservation enterprises could direct more capital toward ecological restoration. Poorly designed markets could also produce greenwashing, restrict community access or turn nature into an asset controlled by distant investors.

The paper links the proposed Economic Zone to wider developments in climate and nature-related disclosure. Businesses and financial institutions are increasingly being asked to report how they depend on ecosystems, how their operations affect nature and how environmental risks could affect their future performance.

Better disclosure can improve decision-making, but reporting alone will not restore the reef. Investment instruments must be supported by credible metrics, independent verification, transparent governance and clear obligations for project developers.

Nature also presents a measurement problem that differs from carbon. A tonne of carbon can be expressed through a common unit, but the condition and cultural significance of different ecosystems cannot easily be reduced to one universal measure. A reef, a rainforest and a desert may provide different services and hold different meanings, even when all require protection.

The proposed Economic Zone would need a governance structure that brings together local and state governments, federal agencies, businesses, research institutions, communities and Traditional Owners. It would also need mechanisms for monitoring ecological outcomes, resolving disputes and adjusting investment decisions as conditions change.

The authors acknowledge that the proposal remains at an early stage. It does not yet provide a fully tested financing model, a completed cost-benefit analysis or empirical evidence that the proposed arrangement would deliver better reef outcomes than existing systems.