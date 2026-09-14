Ammonia Alert: Aqaba's Swift Evacuation

Jordan swiftly evacuated the port of Aqaba on Monday due to an ammonia gas leak. The incident took place at the city's industrial complex, prompting authorities to prioritize safety and take immediate precautionary measures. State television broadcasted the developments to ensure public awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 15:57 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 15:57 IST
Ammonia Alert: Aqaba's Swift Evacuation
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On Monday, Jordan undertook a rapid evacuation of the southern port of Aqaba following reports of an ammonia gas leak. The decision was made as a cautionary measure, with authorities acting swiftly to protect public safety.

The incident occurred at Aqaba's industrial complex, a hub known for its significant industrial activities. The ammonia leak raised immediate concerns, leading to the implementation of emergency protocols for swift resolution.

State television played a crucial role in disseminating information, keeping the public informed about ongoing safety measures and the status of the evacuation process as it unfolded.

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