On Monday, Jordan undertook a rapid evacuation of the southern port of Aqaba following reports of an ammonia gas leak. The decision was made as a cautionary measure, with authorities acting swiftly to protect public safety.

The incident occurred at Aqaba's industrial complex, a hub known for its significant industrial activities. The ammonia leak raised immediate concerns, leading to the implementation of emergency protocols for swift resolution.

State television played a crucial role in disseminating information, keeping the public informed about ongoing safety measures and the status of the evacuation process as it unfolded.