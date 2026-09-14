Ammonia Leak Sparks Emergency Response in Aqaba

A leak of ammonia gas in Aqaba's industrial complex injured eleven people. The incident, occurring during maintenance work, prompted an evacuation and subsequent environmental checks. Authorities contained the leak, confirming it posed no further risk and that the site was safe for workers to return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 16:43 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 16:43 IST
Ammonia Leak Sparks Emergency Response in Aqaba
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An ammonia gas leak in Aqaba's industrial complex on Monday resulted in injuries to eleven individuals. The accident happened during maintenance work on aging equipment. As a precaution, authorities evacuated the southern port, yet confirmed that the leak was contained and posed no further danger to residents.

The commissioner for environment and public safety at the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority, Nidal Al-Ouran, reported the injuries ranged from minor to moderate. He added that the gas, escaping from an old pump or pressure equipment, was limited in quantity and did not affect residential areas.

Post-incident, workers were cleared to return following a thorough inspection by safety teams. This ensured there were no residual risks. While Al-Ouran did not identify the company involved, he mentioned the maintenance was intended for a Japanese firm in the southern industrial area.

TRENDING

1
Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?
Blog

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create ...

Egypt Arab Rep
2
South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

Global
3
Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Global
4
Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Food Industry’s AI Opportunity Is Bigger Than Automation

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?

Why Is Climate Misinformation Emerging as a Major Risk to Policy, Investment and Public Trust?

Will Rising Education Costs Derail the Global Race to Attract and Retain International Talent?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026