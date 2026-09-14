Ammonia Leak Sparks Emergency Response in Aqaba

An ammonia gas leak in Aqaba's industrial complex on Monday resulted in injuries to eleven individuals. The accident happened during maintenance work on aging equipment. As a precaution, authorities evacuated the southern port, yet confirmed that the leak was contained and posed no further danger to residents.

The commissioner for environment and public safety at the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority, Nidal Al-Ouran, reported the injuries ranged from minor to moderate. He added that the gas, escaping from an old pump or pressure equipment, was limited in quantity and did not affect residential areas.

Post-incident, workers were cleared to return following a thorough inspection by safety teams. This ensured there were no residual risks. While Al-Ouran did not identify the company involved, he mentioned the maintenance was intended for a Japanese firm in the southern industrial area.