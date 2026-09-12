Rosatom Expands Workforce at Bushehr Nuclear Plant

Russia's state nuclear corporation, Rosatom, intends to increase its workforce at Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant to 150 specialists shortly. Despite evacuating staff after the onset of conflict involving the United States and Israel against Iran, Rosatom continues construction of new units at the site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 16:35 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 16:35 IST
Rosatom Expands Workforce at Bushehr Nuclear Plant
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom plans to bolster its workforce at the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran. According to an Interfax news agency report, Rosatom aims to increase its specialists to 150 in the near future.

Rosatom is in the process of building two new units at Bushehr. Recently, the corporation evacuated hundreds of staff following the outbreak of hostilities involving the United States and Israel against Iran on February 28.

This development underscores Rosatom's commitment to its international projects despite geopolitical tensions and operational challenges imposed by the ongoing conflict.

TRENDING

1
LIV Golf Secures Financing Amid Bankruptcy Proceedings

LIV Golf Secures Financing Amid Bankruptcy Proceedings

Global
2
Houthis Seize Mocha: Strategic Port at the Heart of Yemen Conflict

Houthis Seize Mocha: Strategic Port at the Heart of Yemen Conflict

Global
3
Trump's Unwavering Stance Amid Iran Conflict: No Regrets

Trump's Unwavering Stance Amid Iran Conflict: No Regrets

Global
4
Horse Plague: The Return of the New World Screwworm

Horse Plague: The Return of the New World Screwworm

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Ghana’s State Firms Face Reform Push as Financial Losses Threaten Growth and Fiscal Stability

Rethinking Global Tourism: How Local Value, Smart Data and Circularity Can Drive Development

Can Life Skills and Digital Training Unlock Better Futures for Nigeria’s Adolescent Girls?

Building a Resilient Thu Duc: How Coordinated Investment Could Lift GVA 65 Percent by 2040

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026