Rosatom Expands Workforce at Bushehr Nuclear Plant

Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom plans to bolster its workforce at the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran. According to an Interfax news agency report, Rosatom aims to increase its specialists to 150 in the near future.

Rosatom is in the process of building two new units at Bushehr. Recently, the corporation evacuated hundreds of staff following the outbreak of hostilities involving the United States and Israel against Iran on February 28.

This development underscores Rosatom's commitment to its international projects despite geopolitical tensions and operational challenges imposed by the ongoing conflict.