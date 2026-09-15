Guyana's Oil Revenues to Surge by 2026

Guyana's government announced on Monday an optimistic forecast of $6.5 billion in oil-related income by 2026. This projection more than doubles the previous estimate of $2.7 billion as the nation capitalizes on its burgeoning oil sector.

Experts attribute this growth to increased oil exports, which are set to reach $27.3 billion this year. This figure marks a 50% increase from earlier government predictions.

Analysts link the rise in oil prices to ongoing geopolitical conflicts, particularly between the U.S. and Iran, which have driven global oil prices upward, consequently benefiting Guyana's revenue outlook.