London Shares Dip Amid Inflation Woes

London shares fell to their lowest in two months on Tuesday, influenced by escalating oil prices that have led to increased bond yields, sparking global inflation concerns.

Investors are now keenly assessing domestic economic indicators while awaiting an impending decision from the central bank this week.

The declines were reflected in the blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which dropped 0.59% to 10,634.49 points by 1000 GMT, with the midcap FTSE 250 also slipping 0.46%.