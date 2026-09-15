London Shares Dip Amid Inflation Woes

London shares reached a two-month low due to increasing oil prices, which drove up bond yields worldwide, raising concerns about inflation. This movement comes as investors evaluate domestic economic data, anticipating a central bank policy announcement. The FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indices saw notable declines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 15:47 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 15:47 IST
London Shares Dip Amid Inflation Woes
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London shares fell to their lowest in two months on Tuesday, influenced by escalating oil prices that have led to increased bond yields, sparking global inflation concerns.

Investors are now keenly assessing domestic economic indicators while awaiting an impending decision from the central bank this week.

The declines were reflected in the blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which dropped 0.59% to 10,634.49 points by 1000 GMT, with the midcap FTSE 250 also slipping 0.46%.

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