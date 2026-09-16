Russia Strikes Energy Sites in Ukraine's Poltava
Overnight, Russia launched an attack on energy infrastructure in Ukraine's central region of Poltava, according to the regional governor. Additionally, a Russian drone targeted an unspecified industrial facility. Details of the damage or casualties remain undisclosed as tensions escalate between the two nations.
Russia conducted an overnight attack on energy infrastructure in the central region of Poltava, Ukraine, as confirmed by the regional governor on Wednesday. Specifics concerning the impact were not provided.
Simultaneously, a Russian drone targeted an unnamed industrial facility in the area, escalating tensions between the two countries.
The details regarding the extent of the damage and potential casualties have yet to be disclosed, signaling ongoing hostilities.