Explosion in Kyiv: Witness Reports Detonation

An explosion was reported in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Wednesday morning, as stated by a Reuters witness. The report was filed by Pavel Polityuk from Kyiv, with contributions from Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo and editing by Thomas Derpinghaus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 09:34 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 09:34 IST
Explosion in Kyiv: Witness Reports Detonation
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A loud explosion was reported in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, on Wednesday morning. The source of the explosion remains unknown as authorities investigate the incident.

Witnesses cited by Reuters confirmed the detonation, which has raised concerns among the local population amidst ongoing regional tensions.

Information was collected by journalist Pavel Polityuk in Kyiv, with coordination from Tokyo-based writer Jekaterīna Golubkova and oversight by editor Thomas Derpinghaus.

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