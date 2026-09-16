A loud explosion was reported in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, on Wednesday morning. The source of the explosion remains unknown as authorities investigate the incident.

Witnesses cited by Reuters confirmed the detonation, which has raised concerns among the local population amidst ongoing regional tensions.

Information was collected by journalist Pavel Polityuk in Kyiv, with coordination from Tokyo-based writer Jekaterīna Golubkova and oversight by editor Thomas Derpinghaus.