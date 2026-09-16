Heathrow Expansion Faces Turbulence Over Climate Concerns

The UK's Climate Change Committee warns that expanding London's Heathrow Airport is incompatible with climate targets unless airlines are mandated to account for emissions. Recommendations include legislation enforcing sustainable aviation fuel usage. The government is urged to devise a 25-year net-zero aviation strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 12:07 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 12:07 IST
Heathrow Expansion Faces Turbulence Over Climate Concerns
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The expansion of London's Heathrow Airport is facing significant challenges due to climate concerns. According to a report by the Climate Change Committee (CCC), the UK's plans to add a third runway at Heathrow may undermine its climate goals unless the aviation industry takes serious steps to curb emissions.

The CCC advises that the government legislate the use of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) or engineered carbon removals. Despite airlines' commitments to net zero by 2050, SAF remains less than 1% of global fuel use. The committee stresses the need for a comprehensive 25-year strategy for zero-emission aviation.

While a Department for Transport spokesperson indicated ongoing investments in SAF, the government is considering the CCC's recommendations. The expansion's success hinges on balancing economic growth with environmental objectives, urged a Heathrow representative.

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