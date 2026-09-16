Prabowo's Leadership Style: Loyalty Versus Meritocracy in Indonesia's Government

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has removed Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa from his position, citing clashes with top ministry officials as the reason behind the decision, according to three government sources.

This removal has been interpreted positively by analysts and investors, who see it as a step towards restoring faith in Indonesia's burgeoning $1.5 trillion economy, following a stretch marked by unclear policy directions. However, it appears that internal conflicts were the actual catalyst for Purbaya's dismissal, highlighting Prabowo's personal governance style, which prioritizes feedback from close allies over professional advice.

The incident underscores the influence of Prabowo's former military colleagues in civilian roles, which can override technocratic decision-making in Southeast Asia's largest economy. The sacking also follows a dispute between Purbaya and customs chief Djaka Budhi Utama, who was part of Prabowo's former special forces team.