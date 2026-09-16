A recent study has highlighted the sophistication of the Roman Empire's road network, extending 190,000 miles across Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa, marking it as a groundbreaking transportation system of its time.

In paleontological news, Spanish scientists uncovered the first evidence of the Diplodocus dinosaur species in Europe, a significant find published in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology, where fossils dating back 150 million years were found.

A new theory proposed by an astrophysicist suggests Venus may have consumed its moon due to its slow rotational speed, offering insights into the planet's celestial structure similarities with Earth.