Exploring Ancient Roads, Dinosaurs, and Outer Space: A Science News Recap

The science news brief covers a comprehensive study of the Roman Empire's expansive road network, the discovery of Diplodocus fossils in Europe, a theory on Venus' missing moon, SpaceX's first Starfall mission client, African wild dogs' extensive travels for mating, and the geopolitical implications of US orbital arms deployment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 18:29 IST
Exploring Ancient Roads, Dinosaurs, and Outer Space: A Science News Recap
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A recent study has highlighted the sophistication of the Roman Empire's road network, extending 190,000 miles across Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa, marking it as a groundbreaking transportation system of its time.

In paleontological news, Spanish scientists uncovered the first evidence of the Diplodocus dinosaur species in Europe, a significant find published in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology, where fossils dating back 150 million years were found.

A new theory proposed by an astrophysicist suggests Venus may have consumed its moon due to its slow rotational speed, offering insights into the planet's celestial structure similarities with Earth.

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