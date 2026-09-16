Tight Race in Sweden's Parliament: Opposition Edges Ahead

In a dramatic turn of events, Sweden's centre-left opposition parties are now projected to win 175 seats in the 349-seat parliament, according to the latest reports. This development marks a slight lead over the ruling right-wing bloc, which currently stands at 174 seats.

The narrowing gap has intensified the political race as the counting of late incoming ballots continues. This moment is critical for the political landscape of Sweden, with both sides vying for control in a tightly contested battle.

Observers are closely monitoring the situation, highlighting the importance of every vote at this crucial juncture in Sweden's parliamentary process. The outcome could significantly influence future governance and policy-making in the nation.