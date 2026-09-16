Libya's Oil Output Stabilizes Post-Protest Disruption

Libya's oil production has returned to normal following temporary halts at three fields due to protests, as confirmed by National Oil Corporation Chairman Massoud Suleman. Although the Hamada-Zawiya crude-loading pipeline was shut down, operations resumed without further anticipated disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 20:55 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 20:55 IST
Libya's Oil Output Stabilizes Post-Protest Disruption
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Libya's oil production has been restored to normal levels following a brief disturbance due to protests affecting three oil fields, the National Oil Corporation (NOC) informed Reuters. NOC Chairman Massoud Suleman confirmed on Wednesday that production conditions have returned to a stable state without the expectation of further shutdowns.

The protests had led members of the security forces tasked with safeguarding Libya's oil sector to close a crucial valve on the main Hamada-Zawiya crude-loading pipeline. This action resulted in a complete halt of production at the Hamada, Tahara, and NC5 fields, impacting Libya's oil output temporarily.

Despite the shutdown, the NOC remains optimistic about maintaining continuous operations. Chairman Suleman assured that the incident would not lead to extended production disruptions, emphasizing that the prevailing conditions were normal once again.

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