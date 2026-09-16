Senate Health Committee Clashes Over Vaccine Policies Amid Rising Measles Deaths

Amid rising measles deaths in Pennsylvania, the Senate health committee chair, Senator Bill Cassidy, criticized the Trump administration's vaccine approach during a significant hearing. Accusing the administration of misinformation, Cassidy highlighted that four individuals had died due to misguided policies.

The hearing evaluated nominees for key health roles, including Chris Klomp for deputy secretary of Health and Human Services, Dr. Nicole Saphier for surgeon general, and Dr. Timothy Westlake for the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Cassidy urged candidates to prioritize science over politics, particularly challenging Saphier on restoring trust in public health guidance.

Cassidy's criticisms extended to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s stance on vaccines, emphasizing their safety and effectiveness and condemning changes to the childhood vaccine schedule. Despite previously supporting Kennedy's confirmation, Cassidy has grown critical of his anti-vaccine activism. The session addressed the urgent need for confirmed health leaders due to existing vacancies across the administration.