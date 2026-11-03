Extreme Heat Is Draining MENA’s Economies, With Water Scarcity Deepening the Damage

Extreme heat is becoming a persistent economic pressure across the Middle East and North Africa, where rising temperatures intersect with water scarcity, agricultural vulnerability and uneven economic development. Beyond immediate disruptions to production, repeated exposure to high temperatures is associated with lower local economic output and weaker relative household wealth, raising questions about how environmental stress shapes economic disparities within countries.

A study titled "Extreme Heat, Local Economic Performance, and Water Stress in the MENA Region," published in the journal Economies, examines these relationships across nine countries. Conducted by Nagi Rashed Aboushadi Elsharkawi and Hanol Lee of Southwestern University of Finance and Economics, China, the research combines geographically detailed economic estimates with temperature and land-surface moisture data to investigate how extreme heat corresponds with economic conditions.

The findings reveal a substantial negative relationship between frequent extreme heat and local production. Ten additional annual days at or above 90°F are associated with approximately 7.6% lower local GDP, while ten additional days at or above 100°F correspond to approximately 4.8% lower output. The researchers also identify lower relative wealth in chronically hotter locations and evidence suggesting that declining moisture availability may contribute to economic vulnerability.

Beyond Rising Temperatures: How Heat Exposure Shapes Local Economic Performance

The economic consequences of extreme heat are particularly difficult to assess in regions where climatic conditions differ substantially between communities. National economic indicators can conceal these variations, making it challenging to identify whether persistently hotter locations experience weaker economic outcomes than relatively cooler areas within the same country.

To examine these differences, the researchers studied Algeria, Djibouti, Egypt, Jordan, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Tunisia and Türkiye. Their analysis integrates the Relative Wealth Index, geographically distributed GDP estimates and ERA5-Land climate information, allowing comparisons between temperature exposure, predicted asset wealth and annual economic production.

The wealth analysis examines 201,232 geographic observations, measuring persistent exposure using the average annual number of extreme-heat days during 2000–2017. Separately, the GDP analysis covers 456,708 observations across 2000–2018, incorporating geographic characteristics, population, settlement patterns, infrastructure accessibility and administrative differences.

The distinction between wealth and production is central to interpreting the findings. GDP measures economic activity generated within a location during a particular year, whereas the Relative Wealth Index estimates asset-based economic standing compared with other locations in the same country. Neither indicator independently captures the complete economic circumstances of households.

The study finds that chronically hotter locations tend to have lower predicted asset wealth. Ten additional days in average annual exposure at or above 90°F correspond to a Relative Wealth Index approximately 0.018 points lower. At the 100°F threshold, the corresponding difference reaches approximately 0.022 points.

These results concern differences in an index rather than percentage reductions in household wealth. They nevertheless establish a consistent spatial relationship between persistent extreme-heat exposure and relative economic disadvantage, even after accounting for several observable geographic and economic characteristics.

The Economic Cost of Hotter Years Extends Beyond Immediate Heat Exposure

The relationship between annual temperature exposure and local GDP provides another dimension of the economic vulnerability identified by the researchers. While persistent temperature differences correspond with spatial wealth disparities, fluctuations in extreme-heat frequency also coincide with differences in economic output.

The study estimates that ten additional annual days reaching at least 90°F are associated with approximately 7.6% lower total GDP within a geographic grid cell. For temperatures reaching at least 100°F, the corresponding association is approximately 4.8%, with both relationships statistically significant.

The smaller GDP estimate at the higher temperature threshold does not mean that more severe heat is economically less damaging. The researchers examine the thresholds separately, and days exceeding 100°F are also included in the broader 90°F exposure measure. Consequently, the estimates represent distinct statistical relationships rather than incremental losses as temperatures rise.

Additional analysis incorporating exposure during previous years reinforces the negative association between repeated heat exposure and current economic production. In the pooled sample, estimates accounting for the current and preceding two years remain negative, suggesting that economic vulnerability may accompany sustained periods of elevated temperatures.

However, these estimates cannot be interpreted as cumulative GDP losses caused by individual heat events. The statistical models combine annual changes with remaining geographic differences, meaning they do not isolate direct causal responses within individual locations.

The research also identifies an important qualification when temperatures are measured relative to historical local conditions. Although absolute temperature levels show negative GDP associations, deviations from local historical averages do not produce statistically significant GDP relationships in the examined samples.

This distinction indicates that the economic patterns depend partly on how temperature exposure is measured. The findings provide stronger support for examining absolute extreme-heat frequency than for treating unusual local temperature deviations as equivalent indicators of economic vulnerability.

Water Stress and Agricultural Trade Reveal Uneven Economic Vulnerabilities

The study examines land-surface moisture as a possible connection between extreme heat and weaker economic performance. In water-constrained environments, declining moisture availability can restrict agricultural production and income, potentially connecting immediate economic pressures with longer-term wealth differences.

The researchers examine skin reservoir content, which captures water retained on vegetation and near the land surface, alongside moisture in the uppermost soil layer. Both indicators provide evidence about environmental conditions relevant to agricultural activity, although neither directly measures agricultural production or household income.

Ten additional annual days at or above 90°F correspond to approximately 5.5% lower skin reservoir content. At 100°F, the estimated reduction reaches approximately 7%. Topsoil moisture also declines under both thresholds in the pooled analysis, reinforcing the association between extreme heat and drier land-surface conditions.

The researchers interpret these findings as consistent with an agricultural water-stress pathway. Lower moisture availability could constrain agricultural activity and income, reducing current economic production. Repeated income shortfalls could subsequently restrict households' capacity to accumulate assets, contributing to the observed differences in relative wealth.

Agricultural trade structure introduces further variation. The study separates relatively export-linked agricultural economies, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, Tunisia and Türkiye, from structurally low-export and import-dependent economies comprising Algeria, Djibouti, Libya and Mauritania.

At 100°F, ten additional days of persistent heat exposure are associated with Relative Wealth Index values approximately 0.031 points lower in the relatively export-linked group, compared with 0.014 points lower in the low-export group. The negative GDP association at this severe threshold is statistically significant only among relatively export-linked economies.

Moisture results reveal additional differences, with stronger negative skin reservoir content associations in the export-linked group. However, topsoil moisture does not display uniformly stronger reductions across all temperature thresholds, demonstrating that the environmental relationships are more complex than a single pattern of worsening dryness.

The findings do not establish that agricultural trade structure itself causes greater vulnerability. Rather, they indicate that economic and environmental associations differ between country groups, warranting closer examination of agricultural exposure, livelihoods and water-management conditions.

From Climate Exposure to Economic Resilience: What Governments Must Confront

The findings support treating extreme heat and agricultural water scarcity as connected policy concerns. Because negative GDP associations appear across both agricultural trade groups at 90°F, heat preparedness cannot be confined to economies with stronger agricultural export linkages.

Governments could combine heat-warning systems with soil-moisture monitoring and drought information to identify locations experiencing overlapping climatic pressures. Such approaches could improve agricultural planning and help determine where additional assessment of economic vulnerability is necessary.

For structurally low-export and import-dependent economies, the research highlights the relevance of protecting domestic agricultural livelihoods alongside maintaining access to food. Temporary assistance for affected producers and households, contingency water allocation and diversified food procurement are among the responses discussed by the researchers.

Relatively export-linked agricultural economies face particular concerns surrounding production continuity and recurrent income shortfalls. Moisture-informed irrigation scheduling, careful allocation of available water, temporary producer liquidity support and assistance for seasonal workers could help address verified disruptions, subject to local water availability and costs.

The study nevertheless identifies important limitations. Relative wealth is predicted rather than directly observed, while local GDP is geographically estimated from broader economic data. The proposed sequence connecting heat, moisture depletion, agricultural income and asset accumulation remains an interpretation rather than an independently established causal mechanism.

Some moisture associations also become less statistically precise when the analysis accounts for dependence between nearby locations. Although the pooled findings remain robust under these checks, the evidence does not justify assuming identical environmental responses across countries or temperature thresholds.

Further investigations would benefit from directly observed household assets, agricultural production, income and water-use information. Such evidence could help establish which mechanisms explain economic vulnerability and determine whether specific adaptation measures effectively protect production and livelihoods.