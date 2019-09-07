Proud of ISRO scientists: Nitish Patna, Sep 7 (PTI)Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday praised the scientists of ISRO for Chandrayaan-2 mission and said the entire nation is proud of their efforts. Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander lost contact with ground stations minutes before its planned touch down on the lunar surface.

"... We are proud of their (scientists) efforts for significant achievement. The entire nation appreciates the efforts of scientists at ISRO and stands with you," Kumar said in an official release. "We are quite confident that our scientists will keep their energy and enthusiasm and will move ahead to achieve our goal. Information gathered from Chandrayaan-2 mission will help future scientific endeavors," he said..

