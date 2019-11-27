CORRECTED-DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov. 27

(Corrects Nov. 27 calendar to remove a news event and adds the event to Dec. 3 list) Nov 27 (Reuters) -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27 ANKARA- Somalia's Foreign Minister Ahmed Isse Awad will visit Turkey on Nov. 26-27 to meet with Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu. The two ministers will discuss bilateral ties and current regional, international developments.(Final Day). ISLAMABAD - Queen Maxima of the Netherlands will visit Pakistan (Final Day)

TALLINN - Governor General of Canada Julie Payette to visit Estonia (to Nov. 28). HELSINKI - Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid to travel to Finland on an official visit (to Nov. 29) BISHKEK - Belarus' President Aleksandr Lukashenko will be on a working visit to Kyrgyzstan (to Nov. 28)

BEIJING - Suriname's President Desi Bouterse will pay a state visit to China (to Nov. 30) SEOUL - Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc holds a summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Seoul as a part of South Korea-Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) commemorative summit. - 0900 GMT

Bishkek - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will visit Kyrgyzstan (to Nov. 28). BUSAN, South Korea - Chair of Mekong region Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and South Korean President Moon Jae-in issue a joint statement after the South Korea-Mekong summit.

VILNIUS - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy makes an official visit to Lithuania and meets Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda - 0600 GMT. STRASBOURG, France - President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen gives a speech in Strasbourg, ahead of the crucial vote from EU lawmakers on her college of commissioners - 0800 GMT.

NAMIBIA – Referendum election. NAMIBIA - Namibian National Assembly election.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 28 VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis meets Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid at the Vatican. - 0900 GMT

PARIS, France - French president Emmanuel Macron meets NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg at the Elysee Palace. - 1000 GMT TASHKENT - Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow to visit Uzbekistan.(to Nov 29).

SEOUL – Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Bin Mohamad holds a summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Seoul after the South Korea-Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) commemorative summit. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 29 ** RIGA - Prime Minister of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini visits Latvia and meets with the highest government officials, including the Latvian President Egils Levits and Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins. - 1155 GMT TASHKENT - Kyrgyzstan's President Sooronbay Jeenbekov will visit Uzbekistan to participate in the second consultative meeting between the leaders of the Central Asian countries.

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron meets Prince Albert of Monaco for a working lunch - 1130 GMT BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives a news conference ahead of a NATO leaders' Summit - 1100 GMT

COPENHAGEN - EU Commissioner Margrethe Vestager holds press briefing in Copenhagen - 1130 GMT ROME - Governor General and Commander-in-Chief of Canada Julie Payette will travel to Italy (to Dec. 4).

DELHI – Sri Lankan President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa visits India. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY DECEMBER 1 KUWAIT CITY, MUSCAT - The Duke of Cambridge is to make a solo visit to Kuwait and Oman (to Dec. 4). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY DECEMBER 2 LONDON – US President Donald Trump will visit Britain for NATO's 70th anniversary summit. BRUSSELS - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council (to Dec. 3).

TIRANA – The President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, will travel to Tirana, Albania (to Dec. 3). MADRID - World leaders meet in Madrid for the 2019 UN climate change conference (COP25) (to Nov. 13).

TIRANA – President of the European Parliament David Sassoli to travel to Tirana, Albania (to Dec. 3). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 3 ** LONDON/RABAT/LISBON - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to the UK, Morocco and Portugal (to Dec. 6)

MOSCOW - Mongolia Prime Minister Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh will visit Russia. LONDON - Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan to meet EU leaders for Syria talks at NATO summit (to Dec. 4).

LONDON - NATO Heads of State and Government will meet in London (to Dec. 4). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 4 BENTO GONZALVES, Brazil - The presidents of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay meet in Bento Gonzalves in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul for their semiannual Mercosur summit (to Dec 5).

SOCHI, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic. BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 5 ** New Delhi - OECD Economic Surveys: India 2019 UTTARAKHAND, India - King of Sweden Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia will visit Uttarakhand (to Dec. 6) BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting.

BRATISLAVA - OSCE holds Council of Ministers meeting in Bratislava (to Dec. 6). VIENNA - 177th Meeting of the OPEC Conference.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6 DOMINICA – Dominican House of Assembly Election.

VIENNA - 7th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting. BRATISLAVA, Slovakia - Foreign ministers of members of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe meet for their annual Council of Ministers meeting in Bratislava (to Nov. 6). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, DECEMBER 9

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron hosts the Normandy summit, where he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, to discuss steps to resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 10 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12 ALGERIA - President's election. BRUSSELS - European Union leaders gather in Brussels for a summit (to Nov. 13). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, DECEMBER 20

SAINT PETERSBURG, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 22 CROATIA – Referendum election. UZBEKISTAN - Uzbekistani Legislative Chamber election. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, January 11 TAIWAN - Taiwanese Legislative Yuan election.

TAIWAN – Referendum election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, January 21 DAVOS, Switzerland - 2020 World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos. (to Jan. 24)

