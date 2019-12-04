Left Menu
Development News Edition

Without urgent action, yearly extreme heat waves await Europeans

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 04:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 04:30 IST
Without urgent action, yearly extreme heat waves await Europeans
Image Credit: Pixabay

Europe faces the prospect of severe heat waves every year and a halving of some of its harvests in the future unless rapid action is taken against climate change, a study said.

The report, by the European Union environmental agency (EEA), foresees that uncontrolled climate change will cause extreme heat waves every year in a continent where France and Spain this year experienced their highest temperatures since records began. The agency also projected a halving of crop yields across southern Europe in the coming decades.

The picture painted is of a fragile European ecosystem increasingly attacked on every side. Only two-fifths of all European freshwater bodies, such as rivers and lakes, are spared heavy stress from pollution or overuse. Climate change is expected to worsen both those pressures.

Already 39% of all butterflies and 9% of all common birds have disappeared from European skies since 1990 in what the EEA called "a major decline in biodiversity." The Copenhagen-based agency said the overall situation will only get worse without rapid action: overall, out of the 35 indicators the EEA looked at, only six are on track to improve in 2020.

"We need to go to fundamental solutions," Hans Bruyninckx, the agency's executive director, told Reuters ahead of the report's release. "We need to bend the trend in the next decade - it is a critical decade." The 500-page report comes during the first days of new European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen, who has pledged to make Europe the world's first climate-neutral continent by 2050. She has also committed to curtailing biodiversity loss within her five years in office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Assam: Koch-Rajbongshis demand separate Kamatapur state, ST status

All Koch-Rajbongshi Students Union AKRSU on Tuesday staged a protest in Guwahati, demanding for a separate state of Kamatapur and Scheduled Tribe ST status to the Koch-Rajbongshi community. Both men and women sitting at the protest were hol...

Not a billionaire to fund campaign, will continue fight for Trump's defeat: Kamala Harris

California Senator Kamala Harris, who dropped out of the 2020 presidential race, said on Tuesday that she was finding it difficult to manage her campaign due to paucity of financial resources and vowed to continue her fight for the future o...

Varanasi: BHU professor Feroze Khan to interview at Art faculty as protest continues in varsity

Amid ongoing protest by students of Banaras Hindu University BHU over the appointment of Feroze Khan as Assistant Professor in the Sanskrit department of the varsity, Khan will be appearing for an interview in Universitys Art faculty on Wed...

U.S. House passes Uighur bill; vote likely to heighten U.S.-China tensions

The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly backed legislation on Tuesday that would require the Trump administration to toughen its response to Chinas crackdown on its Uighur Muslim minority.The 407 to 1 vote was likely to increase te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019