Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lancashire Cricket terminates contracts of Watling, Maxwell, Faulkner amid coronavirus pandemic

England cricket county club Lancashire on Friday confirmed that it has terminated the contracts of three overseas players namely BJ Watling, Glenn Maxwell and James Faulkner due to the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Lancashire | Updated: 17-04-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 18:26 IST
Lancashire Cricket terminates contracts of Watling, Maxwell, Faulkner amid coronavirus pandemic
Australia's Glenn Maxwell . Image Credit: ANI

England cricket county club Lancashire on Friday confirmed that it has terminated the contracts of three overseas players- BJ Watling, Glenn Maxwell and James Faulkner due to the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic. "Lancashire Cricket can confirm the contracts of the Club's overseas players BJ Watling, Glenn Maxwell and James Faulkner have been mutually terminated for the 2020 campaign," Lancashire cricket said in a statement.

"New Zealand wicket-keeper batsman BJ Watling was signed for the opening nine Specsavers County Championship games whilst Maxwell and Faulkner would have played for Lancashire Lightning in the Vitality Blast competition, having both featured in last season's competition for the Red Rose," the statement added. The club further stated that its Director of Cricket Paul Allott had contacted players and the decision was mutually agreed.

"However, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and given the cancellation of all fixtures until May 28 - and the current uncertainty surrounding the season beyond that date - Lancashire's Director of Cricket Paul Allott has contacted all three players and representatives over the last two weeks and having explained the situation, it was mutually agreed that all three contracts for the 2020 season would be cancelled," the statement read. Also, the club announced all the staff has agreed for a 20 percent salary reduction for the month of May.

"In addition, the Club has also agreed with all staff a 20% salary reduction in May. This has also been unanimously agreed to by the Lancashire players. The pay cut has been agreed by the playing squad following a number of conversations between Lancashire Cricket and several of its senior players," the statement read. Commenting on the decisions taken, Allott said: "I would like to thank BJ, Glenn, James and their representatives for their total understanding of the current situation and full agreement of this decision."

"We were all looking forward to welcoming BJ Watling to Emirates Old Trafford for the majority of our Specsavers County Championship campaign, whilst welcoming Glenn and James back to the Club for our Vitality Blast campaign. These are clearly very uncertain and challenging times for all counties both financially and operationally and it's clear the issues we face at the moment will have an impact on the way we prepare for the domestic season. The overseas player situation is a policy that has been discussed nationwide and we think it's prudent to mutually come to an agreement with the players we had originally signed. ," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Why Wentworth Season 8 is a must-watch series, Know on its airing in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian fishermen, caught out by virus lockdown, dock after weeks at sea

Hundreds of exhausted Indian fishermen, who said they were refused entry at two ports after a nationwide lockdown was imposed to fight the new coronavirus, docked in the western state of Maharashtra on Friday after about a month at sea.The ...

Entertainment News Roundup: Montreux Jazz Festival cancelled for first time in its history; Germany's Oktoberfest unlikely to take place this year and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Singer R. Kellys New York sexual abuse trial postponed to SeptemberSinger R. Kellys sexual abuse trial in New York has been postponed to Sept. 27 as a judge ruled on Thursday that ...

World News Roundup: Chinese and Malaysian ships in South China Sea standoff: sources; UK was too slow to react to the coronavirus outbreak, professor says and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Spains death rate rises, government seeking to harmonise dataSpains overnight death toll from coronavirus was 585 on Friday, a rise from 551 the previous night but far off early April peak...

There is more choice available for female actors on web, says Ashvini Bhave

Ashvini Bhave, who is making a comeback to acting with Voot Select original The Raikar Case, says unlike films, there is much more character development in web series, especially for female artistes. Bhave, who made a name for herself in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020