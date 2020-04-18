Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trying to enjoy the break for now, says Brendon McCullum

As the whole sporting action across the world has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum has said that he is trying to enjoy the break as of now.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 18-04-2020 12:51 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 12:51 IST
Trying to enjoy the break for now, says Brendon McCullum
Former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum . Image Credit: ANI

As the whole sporting action across the world has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum has said that he is trying to enjoy the break as of now. McCullum was slated to coach Kolkata Knight Riders in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

The tournament was scheduled to commence from March 29, but it has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. "Well, I guess we are all dealing with it in different ways, and every country has its own issues at the moment. It has definitely passed things slowly. I'm trying to enjoy the time that I'm getting at home with the family, because in a funny way, we are all forced to really spend a lot of time with our loved ones which is fantastic. We probably don't stop and take as much time to appreciate that," the official website of KKR quoted McCullum as saying.

"When we are on the other side of this pandemic, and hopefully we haven't lost too many lives and things are returning to normal in the schedule of all of us cricket coaches, commentators and people all around involved in the game, it's going to get pretty intense. So I'm trying to just enjoy the break for now," he added. Coincidentally, 12 years back on this exact date, McCullum gave a glorifying start to the IPL as he played a knock of 158 runs in the first-ever match of the tournament.

McCullum is often credited with bringing ruthlessness and never-say-die attitude in the New Zealand team. Under his leadership, New Zealand had reached the finals of the 2015 50-over World Cup.

McCullum played 101 Tests, 260 ODIs and 71 T20Is for the Kiwis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

Rajnath Singh reviews functioning of AFMS to contain spread of COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Stink flirting' is a thing - just ask a ring-tailed lemur; Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Karan Johar's Dharma Productions to donate to PM-CARES, Maha CM relief funds and NGOs

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Saturday announced his support to various relief funds and a host of NGOs to help those affected by the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.&#160; The producer will be donating to PM-CARES and Maharashtra Chie...

Gajansoo family praises white coat warriors for humanitarian gesture amid lockdown

Despite being hard-pressed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, a medical team of a block hospital went beyond the call of duty to attend an 85-year-old bed-ridden woman in the outskirts of Jammu -- a gesture which came as a big relief ...

Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen to serve out prison sentence at home

President Donald Trumps former lawyer and longtime fixer Michael Cohen will be released from federal prison to serve the remainder of his sentence in home confinement because of the coronavirus pandemic. Cohen is currently locked up at FCI ...

Singapore reports 942 new COVID-19 cases in biggest daily jump, total reaches 5,992

Singapores health ministry confirmed 942 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, a new daily record, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the city-state to 5,992.The vast majority of the new cases are of work permit holders living i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020