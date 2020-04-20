On this day in 1994: Aamer Sohail, Inzamam formed the then highest partnership in ODIs

It was on April 20, 1994, when Aamer Sohail and Inzamam-ul-Haq formed a 263-run stand in ODI cricket. The Pakistan duo achieved the feat against New Zealand at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. When both batsman put up this mammoth stand for the second wicket, it created the record for highest partnership in 50-over cricket.

The match between Pakistan and New Zealand in 1994 was the second semi-final of the Austral-Asia Cup. In the game, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Put into bat, Pakistan openers Saeed Anwar and Aamer Sohail put on 57 runs for the first wicket, however, their stand was broken by Dion Nash as he sent Anwar (37) back to the pavilion. It was then that Inzamam-ul-Haq came out to the middle and he formed a 263-run stand with Sohail. Both batsmen went on to score respective centuries and with their efforts Pakistan registered a total of 328/2.

Sohail was dismissed after playing a knock of 134 runs while Inzamam remained unbeaten on 137. Pakistan then managed to defend the total as the side restricted New Zealand to 266/7.

Wasim Akram and Saleem Malik scalped two wickets each as Pakistan scripted a win by 62 runs. The side then managed to win the Austral-Asia Cup after defeating Pakistan in the finals.

This highest partnership record of Inzamam and Sohail in ODIs was first broken by India's Mohammad Azharuddin and Ajay Jadeja in 1998 as the duo formed an unbeaten stand of 275 for the fourth wicket against Zimbabwe at Cuttack. As of now, the highest partnership record in ODI cricket is held by Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels of West Indies as the duo formed a 372-run stand for the second wicket against Zimbabwe during the 2015 World Cup. (ANI)

