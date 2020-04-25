Left Menu
Development News Edition

We have offers from Australia, New Zealand to host domestic games: ECB Chief

PTI | London | Updated: 25-04-2020 10:57 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 10:32 IST
We have offers from Australia, New Zealand to host domestic games: ECB Chief
ECB logo Image Credit: ANI

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chief executive Tom Harrison has confirmed receiving offers from Australia and New Zealand boards, helping them host their domestic games -- county as well as List A. On Friday, the ECB suspended all forms of professional cricket till July 1 due to the COVID-19 outbreak which has wreaked havoc globally but more so in the United Kingdom.

"We've had offers as far away as Australia and New Zealand. Those offers are on the table," Harrison was quoted as saying by the BBC. "I haven't had anything from Abu Dhabi, but that's not to say the offer hasn't been made," he added.

England's three-Test series against West Indies and the women's two T20Is against India in June has been postponed along with the delay in the domestic season. This apart, around nine rounds of county games that stand canceled at the moment. Harrison said the ECB was getting used to the idea of hosting cricket in empty stadiums.

"Inevitably, behind closed doors does change the venue allocation and the mindset. It goes from taking the game around the country to give fans a chance to see England in their back yard. That shifts because there's no-one seeing England play live at all." "You can see what other sports are considering: allocating neutral venues for all matches and then playing in those. That's the lens we're putting on this. What's the minimum number of grounds we need for our desired international schedule and how to cater to that." England was scheduled to launch the inaugural edition of The Hundred, a new 100 balls per side format to played by eight franchises, in July. But with the latest delay in commencement of the game, the tournament may be pushed back. However, the ECB chief insisted that the tournament could provide the important commercial value and generate interest in the game in times of crisis.

"I don't think this in any way dilutes the case for The Hundred. It absolutely accelerates it and makes it something cricket needs to get behind," he said. "If anything, this crisis and the implication long term or medium term, the case for The Hundred is even more important. It will generate really important commercial value for the game and it will help broaden the audience."

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: 70-year-old man from Tangmarg in Jammu and Kashmir dies; Union territory's death toll reaches six, say officials.

COVID-19 70-year-old man from Tangmarg in Jammu and Kashmir dies Union territorys death toll reaches six, say officials....

Indian-American lawyer Seema Nanda to step down as CEO of Democratic party

Seema Nanda has announced her decision to step down as the CEO of the Democratic National Committee, the top administrative position in the main Opposition party, ahead of the presidential elections in November. Nanda, 48, became the first ...

Japan economy minister cancels appearances after contact with virus-infected staffer

A key government official in charge of Japans economic response to the coronavirus outbreak called off his public appearances on Saturday to work from home after it was discovered that he had been in contact with a staffer who was infected ...

St. Xavier's College alumni association distributes PPEs among hospital staff

The alumni association of St. Xaviers College here has distributed 300 sets of personal protective gear to doctors and other medical staff of a private hospital in the city.The PPEs have been procured from an authorised supplier and were ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020