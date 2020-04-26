Left Menu
Development News Edition

On this day in 2003: Stephen Fleming registered his highest Test score

It was on April 26, 2003, when former New Zealand skipper Stephen Fleming registered his highest score in Test cricket.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 15:14 IST
On this day in 2003: Stephen Fleming registered his highest Test score
Former New Zealand skipper Stephen Fleming (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

It was on April 26, 2003, when former New Zealand skipper Stephen Fleming registered his highest score in Test cricket. The former Kiwi skipper achieved the feat against Sri Lanka in the first Test of the two-match series.

Coincidentally this was also Fleming's first double century in the longest format of the game. In the match against Sri Lanka, the Kiwis won the toss and opted to bat first. Fleming came out to the crease in the 10th over of the innings as Matt Horne (4) was sent back to the pavilion by Prabath Nissanka.

Fleming then found support in Mark Richardson and Scott Styris as the Kiwis piled on the misery on the hosts. The left-handed Fleming went on to play an unbeaten knock of 274 studded with 28 boundaries and one six. With this effort, the Kiwis posted a total of 515/7.

Sri Lanka in their first innings posted a total of 483 runs with the help of Hashan Tillakaratne's knock of 144 runs. In the second innings, Fleming played an unbeaten knock of 69 runs as the match ended as a draw.

Fleming is the second most Test capped player with 111 matches in the longest format. He scored 7172 runs in Test cricket, including 9 centuries and 46 half-centuries. In the ODI format, he scored 8,037 runs with the help of eight centuries and 49 half-centuries.

Currently, Fleming is the coach of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK). (ANI)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Was not able to get into my domestic side as spinner: Vijay Shankar

All-rounder Vijay Shankar on Sunday revealed that he was not able to make it to his domestic side as a spinner and this prompted him to become a medium-pacer. Shankar was doing an Instagram Live session with Australian batsman David Warner ...

Avail free COVID-19 treatment, don't fear costs: Maha minister

The Maharashtra government has decided to make coronavirus tests and treatment in medical and dental colleges under the states Medical Education Department free and people should not avoid treatment thinking about high costs, Minister Amit ...

Make COVID-19 test kits available at lowest cost possible: Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court has directed that COVID-19 related tests should be made available to the general public at the lowest cost possible as the country is going through an unprecedented medical crisis affecting public order. The court was h...

Tennis-Tough for Murray to win another Slam, says Rusedski

The extended lockdown of tennis will help Andy Murrays return from injury but it will be a big ask for him to add to his three Grand Slam titles, according to former British number one Greg Rusedski. Murray underwent hip re-surfacing surger...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020