It was taken in haste: BFI slams AIBA after losing World Championships hosting rights

After the International Boxing Association (AIBA) terminated India's contract to host the Men's World Boxing Championships, Boxing Federation of India on Tuesday said that the decision was taken 'in haste'. AIBA on Tuesday handed the hosting rights to Belgrade, Serbia for the tournament, scheduled to take place next year.

The BFI also claimed that they were not consulted and accused AIBA of not assisting them during the bank operation linked to Serbia. "The WCH-2021 was allotted to BFI and the host city agreement was signed. Subsequently, AIBA account in Lausanne was frozen," a statement issued by BFI read.

"AIBA intended to have some previous payments through an account in Serbia. As Serbia is in the Gray List of FATF (Financial Action Task Force) countries, Indian Banks do not normally send money to Serbia. AIBA could not resolve these issues. The account of AIBA in Switzerland as mentioned in Host City Agreement is still inoperative," it added. "While the payment of first instalment of host fee was to be paid by December 01, 2019, AIBA invited fresh bids on December 01, 2019 itself. Therefore, we have reasons to believe that the decision to change the venue of WCH-2021 was taken in haste without due consultation with BFI," the statement further read.

BFI president Ajay Singh said that he had a word with AIBA Interim President, Dr Mohamed Mustahsane and both bodies are working for a mutual solution. The apex body also said that it is confident that the cancellation penalty will be waived off. "We are in touch with AIBA and BFI President Mr Ajay Singh has spoken with AIBA Interim President, Dr Mohamed Mustahsane a while back and both parties are working for an amicable solution," the statement read. (ANI)