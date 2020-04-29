Left Menu
Updated: 29-04-2020 23:05 IST
Knicks retaining GM Perry for another year

The New York Knicks gave general manager Scott Perry a one-year contract extension Wednesday. "Scott is a well-respected basketball executive who I have known for more than 20 years," new team president Leon Rose said in a statement. "I look forward to continuing to work closely with him as we look to build a winning team in New York."

Financial terms were not disclosed. Perry, 56, has been the Knicks' GM since July 2017.

Including a 21-45 record this season, New York is 67-163 during his tenure. The Knicks haven't been to the playoffs since the 2012-13 campaign.

