Former footballer Shabbir Ali reminisces about India's memorable journey at Asian Youth Championship on 46th anniversary

On this day in 1974, India were declared joint winners of the Asian Youth Championship with Iran.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 16:38 IST
On this day in 1974, India were declared joint winners of the Asian Youth Championship with Iran. On the 46th anniversary of the occasion, the then captain of the India team, Shabbir Ali shared his memories of how the team went from "just a participant making up the numbers" to stealing the show within three days of the tournament, which took place in Bangkok.

"Ours was a talented bunch and upon arrival in Bangkok, we were put up at Hotel Sukhumvit -- a five-star hotel. In fact, all the teams also put up there... The tournament comprised of 16 teams and we were clubbed with Laos, Burma (currently Myanmar) and Hong Kong. On the surface, none in Bangkok gave us a chance. To most teams, or rather all the other teams -- we were just a participant making up the numbers," the All India Football Federation's website quoted Ali as saying. "They behaved as if we have gate-crashed into the championship. In such a situation, the brief from our coaches - Arun Ghosh and the late SA Salam was to: 'Take one step at a time.' Amidst all odds, we beat Laos by a solitary goal in our first group league match, with me scoring India's winner. The victory set the tone for us and made us confident. Self-belief took over and I scored again in India's second match as we beat Burma by an identical 1-0 margin. Within a span of three days, our entire focus changed," he added.

Ali then recalled the "extremely tensed" knock-out match against Singapore which India clinched in the penalty shootouts. "Against Singapore, we were hit hard as Singapore took the lead. It was a knock-out match and as always, it was a race against time to restore parity, and then look ahead. But we rose to the occasion. I equalised for India as it ended 1-1 after regulation time and also extra time. We entered the penalty shootout," he said.

"I will admit, that we were extremely tensed during the shootout. I remember Arun-da telling us not to panic. 'They will also be trying extra. So we need to stick to basics. Just remember the basics. Don't try fancy things in the tie-breaker,' he told us. The late Prasanta Mitra, our goalkeeper, turned out to be the hero in the penalty shootout. We won 4-1 and took the next step - a step into the semis, and stood two matches away from being crowned champions," Ali added. Reflecting on the final of the tournament against Iran, Ali said: "Iran drew first blood, but soon Latifuddin equalised as regulation time ended 1-1. In the second minute of extra-time, we took the lead -- I scored my fifth goal in the tournament. Iran were stunned but we were determined. They went all guns blazing and managed to pull it back some two minutes before the close. The match finished 2-2 and India were declared joint-winners with Iran." (ANI)

