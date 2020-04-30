Left Menu
Giants pick up options on TE Engram, S Peppers

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2020 23:41 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 23:41 IST
The New York Giants picked up the fifth-year options on the contracts of tight end Evan Engram and safety Jabrill Peppers, the team announced. The move keeps both players under contract with the Giants through the 2021 season.

Engram is slated to make $1.9 million in 2020 and $6 million in 2021, per Spotrac. Peppers, who will earn $1.875 million in 2020, is in line to make $6.7 million the following season, according to the website. Engram, 25, missed eight games due to injury in 2019, including the final seven with an ailing foot that required surgery. He had 44 catches for 467 yards and three touchdowns in eight games.

Engram has recorded 153 receptions for 1,766 yards and 12 touchdowns in 34 games since being selected by New York with the 23rd overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Mississippi. Peppers was taken by the Cleveland Browns with the 25th overall pick in that draft. He was traded to the Giants last March in the deal that sent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to Cleveland.

Peppers, 24, collected 76 tackles and a team-best three forced fumbles in 11 games before sustaining a fractured transverse process on his only kickoff return of the season at Chicago on Nov. 24. He was placed on injured reserve on Dec. 7. Peppers has notched 213 tackles, three interceptions, 13 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in 40 career games with the Browns and Giants.

--Field Level Media

