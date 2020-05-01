Left Menu
Epic cancels 2020 Fortnite World Cup

Reuters | Updated: 01-05-2020 05:47 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 05:47 IST
The 2020 Fortnite World Cup has been canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic, Epic Games announced Thursday, though the developer hopes to have some form of the event in 2021. Epic cited the "limitations of cross region online competition" as the reason for the cancellation, which was announced in a series of posts on the Fortnite Competitive Twitter account. All remaining Fortnite competitions in 2020 will be held online, with the Champion Series and Cash Cups continuing.

"We don't know when a return to large, global, in-person events will be practical, but we're hopeful to be able to put on some form of Fortnite World Cup in 2021," the company added in a later post. No date or location had been announced for the 2020 Fortnite World Cup.

In the inaugural Cup in July 2019, Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf of Pottsgrove, Pa., won the $3 million grand prize at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, in a tournament that included more than 100 competitors. --Field Level Media

