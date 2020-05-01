Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taylor bags New Zealand Cricketer of the year award

PTI | Wellington | Updated: 01-05-2020 11:13 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 10:37 IST
Taylor bags New Zealand Cricketer of the year award
New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor Image Credit: ANI

Veteran batsman Ross Taylor bagged the prestigious New Zealand Cricketer of the Year award on Friday, winning the Sir Richard Hadlee Medal for the third time for excelling across formats. In what has been a season of milestones, Taylor leapfrogged Stephen Fleming as New Zealand's leading run-scorer in Test matches and became the first cricketer from any country to play 100 international matches in all three formats. He scored 1389 runs in the last season in all formats and was an integral member of the New Zealand team which reached the World Cup final in July.

"It's been full of ups and downs. A World Cup final, losing that final. The Boxing Day test which was such a proud moment to be part of and to have so many Kiwis there supporting us was something I'll never forget," Taylor told reporters as the three-day virtual awards ceremony concluded. "The biggest thing, I think, is the hunger and the mental motivation to keep getting better, if that's still there then age is just a number," the 36-year-old added.

Hadlee, regarded New Zealand's greatest cricketer, congratulated Taylor on the achievement. "I've followed your career since 2006 as I was part of the selection panel when you played your first ODI and then test match," Hadlee told Taylor via video link. "I've watched your progress over the past 14 years and I just want to congratulate you on all your performances and records to date. "You've been a wonderful performer, you've got a fantastic record and on behalf of New Zealand Cricket I'd just like to say thanks very much for your contribution, not only to New Zealand cricket but to world cricket." Pacer Tim Southee on Friday followed his best bowler award with the Test Player of the Year recognition. Southee scalped 25 wickets at an average of 16.4 in the four-Test matches that New Zealand won during the awards period.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

SpiceJet flight brings 14 tonnes of medical supplies from China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Watchdog group says US not releasing data on Taliban attacks

The US mission in Afghanistan has for the first time refused to publicly release its data on insurgent attacks amid the implementation of a peace agreement between the United States and the Taliban, an American watchdog said Friday. The dec...

Older people with persistent insomnia symptoms more likely to remain depressed, study finds

Lack of sleep has long been considered a potential risk factor for mood disorders. According to a new study, older people with depression, who also experience persistent and worsening sleep disturbances, are at much higher risk of remaining...

Indian-origin psychiatrist in US pays $145,000 to resolve allegations of overprescribing opioids

An Indian-origin psychiatrist in the US has to pay USD 145,000 as settlement to resolve allegations that he overprescribed opioids to his patients outside the usual course of his professional practice, the Justice Department said. The USD 1...

UP man cycles 100 km alone to marry, rides double with bride on way back

Undeterred by the coronavirus lockdown, a 23-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh kept his marriage date even if he had to pedal some 100 km to reach his brides home, all alone -- no family members in tow. Kalku Prajapati of Pauthiya village in Ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020