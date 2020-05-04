Maple Leafs sign D Lehtonen to one-year deal

The Toronto Maple Leafs signed Finnish defenseman Mikko Lehtonen to a one-year entry-level contract for the 2020-21 season on Monday. Lehtonen, 26, tallied 49 points (17 goals, 32 assists) in 60 games with Jokerit in the Kontinental Hockey League in 2019-20.

He led all KHL defensemen in scoring, won three consecutive KHL Defenseman of the Month awards and participated in the 2020 KHL All-Star Game. Lehtonen helped Finland win the gold medal at the 2019 World Championships. He also participated in the 2018 Olympic Games in South Korea.