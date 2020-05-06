Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-From broken neck to captaincy: Cane to lead All Blacks in new era

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2020 13:29 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 13:29 IST
Rugby-From broken neck to captaincy: Cane to lead All Blacks in new era

A bull neck and surfeit of courage come in handy in rugby, and Sam Cane has relied heavily on both to overcome a horrifying injury and become the man to lead the All Blacks into a new era.

The 28-year-old openside flanker was named Kieran Read's successor as New Zealand captain on Tuesday, less than two years after breaking his neck in a 32-30 win over South Africa in Pretoria. The collision with Springboks loose forward Francois Louw left Cane in considerable pain, yet few would have known it as he walked from the field at Loftus Versfeld.

Following surgery a few days later, Cane remarked that his sturdy neck had not only saved his rugby career but may also have kept him out of a wheelchair. "I may not be standing without it," he said.

While Cane worried he might never return to the playing field he had few fears about plunging back into the thick of the action once given the all-clear a year ago. He reclaimed the All Blacks number seven jersey and duly joined in their unsuccessful World Cup hat-trick bid in Japan.

The semi-final elimination at the hands of England was a bitter pill to swallow for rugby-mad New Zealand after more than a decade of world domination. The All Blacks' ability to regenerate under Steve Hansen's successor and former assistant Ian Foster will be under scrutiny from fans spoiled on success.

Foster is convinced he has the right man to lead the playing group into the new era, even if "gut feel" played a part in Cane beating out veteran lock Sam Whitelock for the job. "He's ready for it, he's had some great mentors in this All Blacks group over the last eight years and he's a good learner," Foster told reporters on Wednesday.

COUNTRY BOY Cane can also keep a secret, with Foster having tapped him as captain in February before the outbreak of the new coronavirus triggered a global shutdown of sport.

The plan was to announce the 68-test flanker's appointment a few weeks into the Super Rugby season but the competition was halted in March. COVID-19 infection rates have plunged in New Zealand, raising hopes that rugby might return soon, and even tests with neighbouring Australia if circumstances allow.

Foster said having Cane confirmed as leader would help the team be ready to play their best at short order. Much like predecessor Read, plainspoken Cane is a ruthless force on the field but quite amiable off it.

After knocking out Ireland centre Robbie Henshaw in a bone-jarring tackle in Dublin in 2016, Cane sought out his phone number and texted him the next day to see how he was recovering. Cane, who grew up on his parents' deer farm in the Rotorua District, said being named skipper was unlikely to change him.

"I think it certainly helps being a small country boy deep down," Cane told reporters on Wednesday. "I'd like to think I got selected for this role because of the person I am -- and because of that I don't really want to change.

"Obviously, I'm doing a few things alright."

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Sebi asks 8 entities to make open offer to Kanchan International shareholders

Capital markets regulator Sebi has directed eight entities to make an open offer to shareholders of Kanchan International Ltd. The market regulator also directed the entities to pay 10 per cent interest along with the offer price to shareho...

KJO's munchkins Yash, Roohi move from closet to bathroom during 'lockdown with Johars'

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Wednesday shared another adorable glimpse from Lockdown with the Johars in which the family explored the bathroom and showcase the bathtub of their house. Apparently, Karans little munchkin Roohi finds the bathtub u...

Maharashtra govt appeals to Central govt depts to make available their hospitals for COVID-19 patients

The Maharashtra government has appealed to all central government departments to make available their hospitals for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in the state. Anticipating higher numbers of patients in the coming days, Maharashtra gov...

Iran's Rouhani pledges "crushing response" if U.S. extends arms embargo

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani threatened a crushing response on Wednesday if the United States goes ahead with plans to extend an embargo on Iranian trade of conventional arms, which the United Nations is set to lift later this year.Unde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020