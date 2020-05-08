Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Bizarre', it is like a warm-up game: David Warner on playing without spectators

Australian opener David Warner on Friday termed as "bizarre" the experience of playing behind closed doors, which it said was like playing a warm-up game.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 21:48 IST
'Bizarre', it is like a warm-up game: David Warner on playing without spectators
Australian opener David Warner. Image Credit: ANI

Australian opener David Warner on Friday termed as "bizarre" the experience of playing behind closed doors, which it said was like playing a warm-up game. Australia played against New Zealand in an ODI without spectators on March 13, which till date stands as the last international cricket match before the coronavirus pandemic suspended cricketing action across the globe.

"It was really bizarre, we are so used to saying yes or no when we want to run but we were not required to do that. It was like playing a warm-up match. I do not know for how long you can sustain that, clapping from the crowd gives you motivation. It is bizarre, our Rugby league is starting now and they will be playing without any crowd," Warner said during an Instagram live session with Indian opener Rohit Sharma. "It is weird watching that as well, I do not know what it will be like if we play behind closed doors. However, the government is taking all these precautions for the right reasons," the left-handed batsman added.

The 33-year-old further stated that when India tours Australia, due to the humongous supporters of the side, it looks like the hosts are playing an away game. "When you guys come here in Australia, it looks like we are playing an away game on our own backyard," he said.

Warner said it was difficult for him to watch from outside as he was serving the one-year ban for ball-tampering and was not part of the Australian squad along with Steve Smith. "Watching that series in 2018 was challenging. You cannot do anything from the outside. You guys had a good attack against the left-handed batsmen. It was a great thing for Indian cricket. It was hard to watch as an Australian, I know the Australian team fought well. Hopefully, the series happens this year, I am looking forward to the battle," Warner said.

During the 2018-19 series, India managed to defeat Australia in Australia for the first time in a Test series. However, the series later this year promises to be a mouth-watering prospect. (ANI)

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Leipzig's Nagelsmann to practise coaching in face mask

RB Leipzigs Julian Nagelsmann, whose side will be chasing a first Bundesliga title when the German league resumes next weekend, is to practise coaching while wearing a face mask in order to be ready for a return to action. The 32-year-old, ...

Eight political parties write to President Kovind over labour law dilution

Accusing the Centre of diluting labour laws using the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse, eight political parties jointly wrote a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday registering their protest over the issue. The workers are being t...

France's coronavirus daily death toll rises again

The number of people who have died from coronavirus infection in France rose 243 to 26,230 on Friday, a higher daily death toll than the previous day when it stood at 178. The Health Ministry said in a statement that the number of people in...

Trump, Pence have not had contact with infected Pence staffer recently -official

U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have not been in contact recently with a member of Pences staff who was found to be infected with the coronavirus, a senior administration official said on Friday.This morning we had...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020