Pioneer Phyllis George dies at age 70

Phyllis George, the former "The NFL Today" studio co-host and 1971 Miss America, has died. She was 70. George, the first woman to be a sportscaster for a major television network, died Thursday at University of Kentucky Medical Center, according to ex-husband John Brown Jr. The former Kentucky governor told the Louisville Courier-Journal that George died from complications due to a blood disorder.

George has been viewed as pioneer due to her role on the CBS studio show with Brent Musburger and Irv Cross. Jimmy "The Greek" Snyder was part of the show for some of the years. George was on the show from 1975-84. Musburger was a strong backer of George, who often had her knowledge of football questioned because she was a woman as well as a beauty queen.

"Phyllis George was special. Her smile lit up millions of homes for the NFL Today," Musburger said in a statement posted on Twitter. "Phyllis didn't receive nearly enough credit for opening the sports broadcasting door for the dozens of talented women who took her lead and soared. "Folks -- men and women -- were comfortable with Phyllis talking about their favorite sport. And in New York, Philadelphia and Washington, they loved Phyllis despite her Dallas Cowboys bias!

"RIP Phyllis. Irv Cross and I will miss you dearly." CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus expressed condolences on behalf of the network.

"The CBS Sports family is deeply saddened by the passing of Phyllis George, an icon in the sports broadcasting industry who contributed greatly to the rich history and tradition of CBS Sports," McManus said in a statement. "Phyllis was not only a key member of a show that remains the gold standard of NFL pregame shows, The NFL Today with Brent, Irv and 'The Greek,' but also a pioneer for all women in broadcasting." George was born in Denton, Texas. After winning Miss America, she relocated to New York City and eventually was hired by CBS in 1974.

One year later, she was in the high-profile studio role and it didn't start off well. George said she received a barrage of hate mail and had to prove that he was more than "BQ -- you know, beauty queen." "When you're the first, you're a pioneer," George told USA Today in a 1999 interview. "I felt they didn't know who Phyllis George was. They played me up as a former Miss America, a sex symbol. I can't help how I look, but below the surface, I was a hard-working woman. If I hadn't made that work, women eventually would have come into sportscasting, but it would have taken them longer."

After the show won multiple Emmys, George figured that proved she knew football. ESPN's Hannah Storm is one of the women working in sports who is thankful for George's efforts.

"Rest In Peace Phyllis George," Storm said on Twitter. "A true pioneer who approached her job with enthusiasm, empathy and humour. She was herself-charming and funny ..helped her audiences connect with some of the great sports figures of the day. Condolences to her family & all who loved her." George was Kentucky's first lady from 1979-83. She and Brown divorced in 1998.

George's daughter, Pamela Brown, is a White House correspondent for CNN. George also leaves behind a son, Lincoln Brown. --Field Level Media