Left Menu
Development News Edition

Team Secret tops Team Nigma at ESL One Birmingham EU/CIS

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2020 04:07 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 04:07 IST
Team Secret tops Team Nigma at ESL One Birmingham EU/CIS

Team Nigma's first slip-up all week turned out to be a costly one. Entering the day unbeaten at the ESL One Birmingham Online's Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States tournament, Nigma lost to Team Secret 2-0 on Sunday, the final day of group play. The result put Nigma and Secret into a first-place tie atop Group A at 6-1, and because of the head-to-head tiebreaker, Secret got the top seed in the group.

Nigma still advance to the upper bracket of the playoffs, but will face Group B winner VP.Prodigy in the opening round. V.P. Prodigy (6-1) began the day in first place and a game ahead of Alliance, and clinched the top spot when they beat Ninjas in Pyjamas 2-1. Alliance also won, beating OG 2-1 to clinch second place and book a spot in the upper bracket against Secret. The loss to V.P. Prodigy cost NiP a spot in the playoffs, as NiP, FlyToMoon, HellRaisers and Cyber Legacy all finished Group B tied at 4-3. Through a series of tiebreakers, HellRaisers and FTM meet to open lower-bracket play Tuesday, FTM plays Group A third-place finisher Vikin.gg and HellRaisers take on Team Liquid.

ESL One Birmingham, a $300,000 Dota 2 major, had been scheduled for this week in Birmingham, England, before plans were changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament was separated into four online regional competitions: Europe/Commonwealth of Independent States, North America/South America, China and Southeast Asia. The $40,000, six-team Southeast Asia event concluded Sunday with Fnatic winning the championship. The other three divisions -- Europe/CIS (16 teams, $200,000), the Americas (six teams, $40,000) and China (eight teams, $55,000) -- will conclude June 7.

The Europe/CIS event features two eight-team groups for round-robin play in best-of-three matches. The top two teams in each group advanced to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs, and the third- and fourth-place teams earned spots in the lower bracket. The bottom four teams in each group saw their tournament end Sunday. All playoff matches will be best-of-three until the best-of-five final.

On Sunday, Secret beat Nigma in 23 and 36 minutes for a relatively easy sweep. Vikin.gg beat Family Team 2-1, losing in 27 minutes before winning in 28 and 32 minutes. Team Liquid booked Group A's final playoff spot with a 2-1 win over Natus Vincere, sandwiching 34- and 35-minute wins around a 61-minute win by Natus. V.P. Prodigy lost the first map to NiP in 31 minutes, but won the next two maps in 47 and 34 minutes. Alliance needed only 78 total minutes to sweep OG. HellRaisers swept Winstrike Team in 46 minutes and FTM swept Cyber Legacy in 69 minutes to get into the tie that ultimately got them into the playoffs. In Sunday's lone other match, Team Unique swept Gambit Esports in 81 minutes.

Tuesday's lower-bracket opening-round matches --Vikin.gg vs. FlyToMoon

--HellRaisers vs. Team Liquid Wednesday's upper-bracket opening-round matches

--Team Secret vs. Alliance --VP.Prodigy vs. Team Nigma

Final ESL One Birmingham 2020 -- Online: Europe and CIS group standings (map W-L in parentheses) Group A

1. Team Secret, 6-1 (12-2) 2. Team Nigma, 6-1 (12-6)

3. Vikin.gg, 4-3 (10-7) 4. Team Liquid, 4-3 (9-7)

5. Natus Vincere, 3-4 (7-10) 6. Team Unique, 3-4 (6-9)

7. Family Team (formerly Aggressive Mode), 2-5 (7-10) 8. Gambit Esports, 0-7 (2-14)

Group B 1. VP.Prodigy, 6-1 (12-5)

2. Alliance, 5-2 (12-5) 3. HellRaisers, 4-3 (8-8)

4. FlyToMoon, 4-3 (10-8) 5. Cyber Legacy, 4-3 (10-10)

6. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 4-3 (11-7) 7. OG, 1-6 (5-13)

8. Winstrike Team, 0-7 (2-14) --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

IIT-Guwahati develops contactless mobile application for safe air travel during COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Australia's stalled migrant boom derails golden economic run

Australias three decades of uninterrupted prosperity are coming to an abrupt end as the global coronavirus pandemic crashes one of its most lucrative sources of income immigration. The country has been successful in managing the outbreak a...

Trump was briefly taken to underground bunker during White House protests

As protesters gathered outside the White House on Friday night in Washington DC, US President Donald Trump was briefly taken to the White House underground bunker, The New York Times reported citing a person having firsthand knowledge about...

Spacestation take top overall prize at Fusion Rocket League - NA

What began as a possible winner-take-all match quickly turned into a coronation for Spacestation Gaming, who won pair of matches Sunday to take home the top prize at the Fusion Rocket Leagues North American event. Entering the day in third ...

China reports 16 new COVID-19 cases, highest in nearly 3 weeks

China reported the highest daily increase in coronavirus cases in nearly three weeks with 16 new infections discovered on May 31, as the number of so-called imported cases jumped in southwestern Sichuan province.The National Health Commissi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020