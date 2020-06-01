Left Menu
Kiren Rijiju to inaugurate Khelo India Community Coach development programme

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will begin a 25-day Khelo India Community Coach Development Programme on Monday.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will begin a 25-day Khelo India Community Coach Development Programme on Monday. The programme will be inaugurated by Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju. The programme will help in the professional development of 15,000 Physical Education (PE) teachers and community coaches and aims to equip them with skills to train students to take up fitness and sport as a way of life.

In keeping with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India a fit country, aspects such as age-specific fitness tests and activities have been included in the programme module. The programme will see a host of international experts speaking to PE teachers and community coaches. The inaugural session will have Rosa Lopez de D'Amico, President of the International Association of Physical Education and Sport for Girls and Women, and Darlene A Kluka, Vice President of the International Council of Sport Science and Physical Education as guest speakers.

Throughout the programme, participants will benefit from interactions from a host of international experts such as Isac Doru, Sporting Director, Yokohoma F Marinos, Japan, Oleksandr Krasilshchikov, School Of Health Sciences University Sains Malaysia, Pedro G, President International Society of Comparative Studies of Physical Education and Sport, Swarup Mukherjee, Associate Professor Nanyang Technological University, Singapore etc. (ANI)

