Ghana: NSA to restart noncontact sports including athletics, badminton, and golf

Accra | Updated: 02-06-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 18:29 IST
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@Gh_NSA)

National Sports Authority (NSA) has said that noncontact sports including athletics, badminton, and golf can restart their respective training sessions and other activities, according to a news report by Ghanian Times.

The move was in line with presidential directives issued on Sunday, giving exemptions to noncontact sports to go ahead without spectators.

Other disciplines that have received the go-ahead to start practicing include table tennis, tennis, powerlifting, weight lifting, cycling, and draughts.

The rest are para-sports (individual noncontact para sport), rowing and canoeing, baseball and softball, horse racing, squash as well as individual exercising in stadiums.

A statement from the NSA's communications department signed by Charles Obeng Amofah, however, pointed out that team contact sports including football, hockey, and volleyball remain suspended till July 31.

In view of that, the Ghana Golf Association (GGA) in a release signed by its President, Michael Aggrey has announced that all golf facilities in the country have been reopened, subject to strict adherence to social distancing and hygiene protocols for golf dubbed 'Safe Golf.'

"These guidelines were carefully developed by the GGA after it had completed the COVID-19 risk assessments with the government's COVID-19 team on the reopening of golf facilities which would be reviewed periodically," he stated.

