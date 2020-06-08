Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Lions tour dates for S.Africa could depend on global calendar

Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 19:39 IST
Rugby-Lions tour dates for S.Africa could depend on global calendar

The British & Irish Lions series against the world champion Springboks remains pencilled in for July next year but South African Rugby have confirmed there is a "slight chance" it could be moved to align with a new global calendar.

The Lions tour has a planned July 3, 2021 start, with the three tests on consecutive weekends from July 24 onwards, but a mooted change to the sport's global calendar could see a switch. "The tour is going on and the time is still fixed on where it is, but there might be a date change," SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux said in a press briefing on Monday.

"There is a slight chance that, to align with a new global calendar, it might move to either a September/October or October/November window and that is only because if that is the only hurdle of getting the global calendar across the line, we wouldn’t want to be the hindrance to that." Roux said a decision on the suggested global calendar shift, which would do away with mid-year internationals, could come as soon as July 1, which would provide certainty on when the Lions tour will take place.

"Second only to the World Cup, it is the biggest thing on the calendar," Roux added. "The commercial model we have put up as a joint venture between us and the Lions is actually pretty 'out there'. "We have thrown away the textbook on it. It is a completely different model. It is a sharing of revenue, logos and IP (intellectual property) and commercial value, and something that in a post-COVID world will help us operate as a going concern."

Negotiations to align the club and international calendar to ease fixture congestion have been accelerated by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sport. Among the ideas under discussion is a shift of the Six Nations Championship, possibly to a month or two later than its current February/March slot, and for Europe to adopt more of a summer club rugby season.

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

India govt leaders row over hospital beds as coronavirus infections surge

Indian federal authorities on Monday struck down an order by the Delhi city government to reserve hospital beds for residents as the country reported a record number of coronavirus infections in a single day. The chief minister of Delhi, Ar...

Belgians return to bars and restaurants but not without virus fears

Sitting at the Roy dEspagne terrace on the Grand Place in Brussels, Ian Panne enjoyed his first beer in a restaurant after Belgium eased almost 12 weeks of coronavirus lockdown.I would never have thought that having a beer on the Grand Plac...

UK Prince Andrew's lawyers hit back over U.S. inquiry into Epstein

Lawyers for Britains Prince Andrew on Monday hit back at claims the royal was not cooperating with U.S. prosecutors investigating the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, suggesting they were seeking publicity rather than his help. U.S. investig...

Pandemic does little to alter US views on health care

The coronavirus pushed hospitals to the edge, and millions of workers lost job-based coverage in the economic shutdown to slow the spread, but a new poll suggests Americans have remarkably little interest in big changes to health care as a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020