Left Menu
Development News Edition

UEFA set to choose schedules, venues for European soccer

The Champions League, for this season and next, and the postponed European Championship playoffs and final tournament are at the top of the executive committee agenda published by UEFA on Thursday.UEFA has made plans to resume the Champions League and Europa League — both stalled in March during the round of 16 — by playing single games in August in one city.

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 11-06-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 15:26 IST
UEFA set to choose schedules, venues for European soccer

Match schedules and venues for international soccer in Europe disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic will be decided by UEFA next week. The Champions League, for this season and next, and the postponed European Championship playoffs and final tournament are at the top of the executive committee agenda published by UEFA on Thursday.

UEFA has made plans to resume the Champions League and Europa League — both stalled in March during the round of 16 — by playing single games in August in one city. Lisbon is favored for the Champions League and Frankfurt is a contender for the Europa League. The final matches had been scheduled to be played in May in Istanbul and Gdansk, Poland, respectively.

The qualifying rounds for next season's Champions League should start before this season's edition ends, and the group stage could be delayed to October from its usual mid-September start. Euro 2020 was scheduled to open on Friday in Rome and be played in 12 different countries. It was postponed by one year.

At Thursday's meeting, UEFA wants to confirm all 12 cities will still host at least four games each. The congested calendar will also affect national teams. Sixteen teams are still involved in playoffs to decide the last four places at Euro 2020. Those playoffs, originally scheduled to be held in March, could begin in October.

All 55 national teams were scheduled to start Nations League groups in September and World Cup qualifying groups in March. The 10 World Cup qualifying groups are due to be drawn in late-November. World Cup qualifying could run into 2022, with playoffs scheduled that March potentially delayed to June — five months before the final tournament in Qatar.

The Women's Champions League was halted at the quarterfinal stage, and Vienna was scheduled to host the final. The executive committee meeting is also looking to agree on a procedure for the World Cup qualifying draw, modify Financial Fair Play rules that monitor club income and spending, and approve guidelines on heading to protect youth players from injury.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

SPECIAL REPORT-Inside the proxy battle that keeps an Iraqi city on its knees

Three years ago, the world rejoiced when Iraqi forces backed by the United States and Iran liberated this ancient city from the brutal rule of Islamic State. The people of Mosul hoped to rebuild their shattered lives.Today, a different batt...

Many more likely sought US jobless aid even as layoffs slow

The US government is set to issue its latest report Thursday on the layoffs that have left millions unemployed but that have markedly slowed as many businesses have partially reopened and rehired some laid-off workers. The pace of job cuts ...

Lupin gets USFDA nod to market generic anthelmintic tablets

Drug firm Lupin on Thursday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market its generic anthelmintic Albendazole tablets. The company has received approval to market its Albendazole tablets USP, 200 mg, from the United ...

Nepal parliament to vote on new map in land dispute with India

Nepals parliament is set to vote at the weekend on a new map of its border with India, an official said on Thursday, underlining the Himalayan nations determination to press its case in a land dispute that has strained ties with its giant n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020