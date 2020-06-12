Left Menu
Development News Edition

When Jofra was racially abused, thought if I had turned blind eye: Anderson

The abuse faced by his England teammate Jofra Archer during a tour of New Zealand last year made James Anderson ponder whether he has been guilty of turning a "blind eye" to racist taunts faced by players of colour.

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 12-06-2020 12:45 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 12:34 IST
When Jofra was racially abused, thought if I had turned blind eye: Anderson
England pacer James Anderson Image Credit: ANI

The abuse faced by his England teammate Jofra Archer during a tour of New Zealand last year made James Anderson ponder whether he has been guilty of turning a "blind eye" to racist taunts faced by players of color. With the killing of African-American George Floyd by a white policeman in the United States, the sporting fraternity has joined the worldwide campaign against racial discrimination.

Anderson, who wasn't a part of the New Zealand tour, said that he introspected after Archer revealed facing racial taunts from spectators during the tour. "It's something as players and a game we need to be more active," he said on Cricbuzz, referring to a "thought-provoking" past few weeks.

"It's made me think, have I experienced racism on a cricket field? I couldn't remember any instances. I wasn't in New Zealand when Jofra (Archer) was racially abused. "It made me think have I turned a blind eye to things? I'd try to support my team-mates if they did suffer any sort of abuse but have I been active in supporting them?" the great swing bowler of contemporary times said. Just like former West Indies captain Darren Sammy, who poured his heart out on social media about casual racism that he faced during IPL, Anderson also feels that time is ripe for a conversation in the change rooms.

"It's been a thought-provoking few weeks for everyone and we will have conversations as players as to what we can do to make us stand differently." Anderson urged custodians of English cricket to make the game more friendly which he feels is not the case right now. "We need to actively make this game for everyone. It can't keep going the way it is. That's the sort of thing I have been thinking about really," he added..

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, what can viewers see next

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong stocks end week lower as coronavirus worries re-emerge

Hong Kong stocks fell on Friday to end the week lower, tracking losses in other markets amid growing concerns over a resurgence of coronavirus infections. The Hang Seng index fell 0.7, to 24,301.38, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1....

Motor racing-F1 cancels Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan races

This years Azerbaijan, Singapore, and Japanese Formula One Grands Prix have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said on Friday.Formula One had already canceled four other races, including the showcase Monaco Grand Prix in...

Fuel price hike causes trouble for commuters

The rates of fuel have been increased across the country varying from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT. With the hike in fuel prices, the petrol prices stand at Rs 74.57litre increase by Rs 0.57, and the d...

Hansa Cequity releases the India MX Report 2020 - The state of Marketing Experience in India

Mumbai Maharashtra India June 12 ANIPRNewswire Hansa Cequity, a leading Indian Customer Data Analytics, and MarTech firm, part of the RK Swamy Hansa Group, has released the India MX Report 2020 - The state of Marketing Experience in Indian ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020