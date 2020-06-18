Left Menu
Rachel Priest retires from international cricket, signs for Cricket Tasmania

After not receiving a contract for the coming season, New Zealand cricketer Rachel Priest has decided to retire from international cricket and has joined Cricket Tasmania.

ANI | Tasmania | Updated: 18-06-2020 12:37 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 12:37 IST
Cricket Tasmania logo . Image Credit: ANI

After not receiving a contract for the coming season, New Zealand cricketer Rachel Priest has decided to retire from international cricket and has joined Cricket Tasmania. "Cricket Tasmania is pleased to announce the signing of Rachel Priest with the Tasmanian Tigers for the 2020/21 season. Priest was formerly contracted with the New Zealand National Team but made the decision to retire from international cricket after not receiving a contract for the coming season," Cricket Tasmania said in a statement.

Reflecting on the same, Priest said it is an 'awesome opportunity' and she is keen to add her experience to the squad. "I got the call from Salliann to say that they were looking to add some experience to the squad which was a call that I wasn't really expecting," Priest said in a statement.

"It's an awesome opportunity and I'm keen to add that experience and learn from a new group of people," she added. Priest further stated that she is looking forward to playing for Cricket Tasmania.

"This competition is probably the best domestic competition in the world, so it's something that I always wanted to pursue," she said. "It's a very exciting opportunity and I'm thankful that Sal had me on her radar as someone to play the entire season, which is what I want to focus on, and I'm looking forward to," Priest added. (ANI)

