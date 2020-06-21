Shock make history with sweep at OWL

Left Menu
21-06-2020
The San Francisco Shock became the first team in Overwatch League history to sweep all 19 other teams on Saturday with a 3-0 dismantling of the Paris Eternal, as Week 20 kicked off. The Shock (12-2) remained third in the standings and became the first team in the league to sweep every other team, dominating the Eternal (8-6) in a match of double-shield compositions.

San Francisco DPS Nam-joo "Striker" Kwon led the charge primarily on Tracer, dominating Paris' rookie DPS duo of Yeong-han "SP9RK1E" Kim and Ki-hyo "Xzi" Jung. This was the Eternal's first time running the hyped DPS lineup, and it showed in their hampered coordination compared to their form in weeks past. The Shock took Busan 2-0, Watchpoint: Gibraltar 3-0 and Blizzard World 3-2. In other American Region matches, the Houston Outlaws (6-10) scored a 3-1 upset of the Los Angeles Gladiators (5-6), the Atlanta Reign (6-6) swept the Toronto Defiant (5-9) and the Vancouver Titans (3-7) picked up their first win with their new roster in a 3-0 sweep over the Dallas Fuel (4-8).

The Outlaws had players outperforming their counterparts across nearly every role, taking the fight to the Gladiators' backline and preventing L.A.'s supports from getting comfortable. Former Gladiator DPS and current Outlaw flex player Joao Pedro "Hydration" Goes Telles shined in the main tank position, matching the traditional main tank duo of Min-seok "OGE" Son and Roni "LhCloudy" Tiihonen of Los Angeles. The Outlaws took Busan 2-0 and Rialto 4-3 to go into halftime. The Gladiators won King's Row 4-3 on the back of a flanking Reinhardt strategy from LhCloudy, but the Outlaws secured the series with a 2-1 win on Hanamura.

Atlanta dispatched Toronto with a 2-0 win on Lijiang Tower, a 3-0 win on Rialto and a 3-2 win on Hollywood. The Titans, led by DPS Niclas "sHockWave" Jensen, took Busan 2-1, Junkertown 2-0 and Hollywood 6-5 from Dallas.

In the Asian Region, the Hangzhou Spark (7-7) picked up a 3-2 upset win over the fourth-ranked New York Excelsior (11-4). Hangzhou's most recent acquisitions, DPS Minho "Architect" Park formerly of the San Francisco Shock and rookie tank Sung-jun "QoQ" Yu, led the Spark in the win. QoQ was signed on Friday due to Spark tank Seong-wook "Ria" Park's wrist injury. New York started with a 2-0 win on Busan, then Hangzhou full-held Watchpoint: Gibraltar for the 1-0 map win and a 1-1 tied series going into the half. The Excelsior then took King's Row 3-2, before the teams drew Temple of Anubis 3-3. But the Spark surged to a 2-0 win on Ilios and a 2-1 win on Oasis to secure the series.

In other Asian Region matches, the Guangzhou Charge (10-6) outlasted the mercurial Seoul Dynasty (6-6) by a 3-2 margin, and the London Spitfire (5-6) swept the Chengdu Hunters (4-11) The Charge were led by DPS Jung-woo "Happy" Lee, who shined in double-hitscan compositions. Guangzhou took Lijiang Tower 2-1 and Rialto 2-1, threatening to sweep. The Dynasty responded with a 4-3 win on Blizzard World and a 3-2 win on Volskaya Industries to force the series decider, which the Charge took 2-1 on Busan.

The Spitfire were firing on all cylinders against the Hunters, who were visibly affected by Sombra not being in the hero pool, preventing the team from running its signature strategies. London took Nepal 2-1, Junkertown 5-3 and Blizzard World 3-1. Week 20 of the Overwatch League concludes on Sunday with six matches:

Guangzhou Charge vs Hangzhou Spark Chengdu Hunters vs. Shanghai Dragons

New York Excelsior vs London Spitfire Boston Uprising vs Philadelphia Fusion

Los Angeles Valiant vs Florida Mayhem Washington Justice vs San Francisco Shock

Overwatch League Season 3 standings, with match record (W-L), map record (W-L-T) and map differential: 1. (Pacific East) Shanghai Dragons, 15-2, 38-9-1, +29

2. (Atlantic South) Philadelphia Fusion, 14-1, 41-14-0, +27 3. (Pacific West) San Francisco Shock, 12-2, 29-11-2, +18

4. (Atlantic North) New York Excelsior, 11-4, 36-16-2, +20 5. (Atlantic South) Florida Mayhem, 10-4, 26-15-0, +11

6. (Pacific East) Guangzhou Charge, 10-6, 29-29-0, 0 7. (Atlantic North) Paris Eternal, 8-6, 29-26-0, +3

8. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Valiant, 7-6, 23-24-0, -1 9. (Pacific East) Hangzhou Spark, 7-7, 25-28-2, -3

10. (Atlantic South) Atlanta Reign, 6-6, 24-18-0, +6 11. (Pacific East) Seoul Dynasty, 6-6, 14-20-1, -6

12. (Atlantic South) Houston Outlaws, 6-10, 25-35-3, -10 13. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Gladiators, 5-6, 21-23-3, -2

14. (Atlantic North) London Spitfire, 5-6, 17-24-0, -7 15. (Atlantic North) Toronto Defiant, 5-9, 25-31-0, -6

16. (Pacific West) Dallas Fuel, 4-8, 18-28-0, -10 17. (Pacific East) Chengdu Hunters, 4-11, 21-34-1, -13

18. (Pacific West) Vancouver Titans, 3-7, 11-23-0, -12 19. (Atlantic South) Washington Justice, 3-11, 16-35-0, -19

20. (Atlantic North) Boston Uprising, 2-11, 12-37-3, -25 --Field Level Media

