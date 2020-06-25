Australia, New Zealand to host FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

In a first, the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 will be staged in Australia and New Zealand, Federation of International Football Associations announced on Thursday. The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 will be staged in Australia and New Zealand, world football's governing body announced on Thursday.

"The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 will be staged in Australia and New Zealand, following a vote taken by the FIFA Council during its meeting held via video conference, the result of which was announced by FIFA President Gianni Infantino," FIFA said in a statement. The joint bid submitted by Football Federation Australia and New Zealand Football received 22 of the 35 valid votes cast by the FIFA Council members in the first ballot, with the Colombian Football Association having obtained 13 votes.

Following the astounding success of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 in France and the subsequent unanimous decision by the FIFA Council, the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 will be the first edition to feature 32 teams and it will also be the first to be hosted by Australia and New Zealand and across two confederations (AFC and OFC). (ANI)