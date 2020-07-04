Left Menu
Development News Edition

Buffon sets Serie A record with 648th appearance

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon set an outright Serie A record on Saturday with his 648th appearance in Italy's top flight. Buffon recently extended his contract for another season. He could add to his impressive medal collection with a 10th Serie A title with Juventus, which has a four-point advantage at the top of the table.

PTI | Turin | Updated: 04-07-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 22:37 IST
Buffon sets Serie A record with 648th appearance
The Turin derby game against Torino moved the 42-year-old Buffon one ahead of AC Milan great Paolo Maldini, who set the record in 2009. Image Credit: Flickr

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon set an outright Serie A record on Saturday with his 648th appearance in Italy's top flight. The Turin derby game against Torino moved the 42-year-old Buffon one ahead of AC Milan great Paolo Maldini, who set the record in 2009. Buffon matched this record on Dec. 18 against Sampdoria.

It was Buffon's 915th club match as a professional, extending his record for an Italian player. The vast majority of those matches have come for Juventus. Buffon joined the Bianconeri in 2001 after starting his career with Parma and swiftly established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

He was expected to retire at the end of the 2017-18 season but instead made a surprise move to Paris Saint-Germain, where he won the French league to add to his multiple titles. He caused even more of a stir when he rejoined Juventus the following year. Buffon recently extended his contract for another season.

He could add to his impressive medal collection with a 10th Serie A title with Juventus, which has a four-point advantage at the top of the table. Two other titles were stripped from the club due to the Calciopoli scandal. Also as punishment, Juventus was relegated to Serie B but Buffon stayed and helped it win the second division and bounce straight back up.

Buffon made 176 appearances for Italy — a European record — and was voted Serie A's goalkeeper of the year 12 times. He also won the World Cup with Italy in 2006 and the UEFA Cup with Parma in 1999.

One of the few trophies missing from Buffon's glittering collection is the Champions League. He lost three finals in that competition with Juventus.

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Chlorine gas leak at plant sickens 70 in southeast Iran

A chlorine gas leak at a petrochemical centre in southeast Iran sickened 70 workers, state-run IRNA news agency reported on Saturday. Most of the workers at the Karun petrochemical centre in the city of Mahshahr in southeast Khuzestan provi...

1,168 new cases in Pune on Sat, COVID-19 count now 27,311

The number of COVID-19 cases in Pune district reached 27,311 after 1,168 people tested positive for novel coronavirus on Saturday, an official said. The death toll reached 835 as 31 people succumbed to the infection during the day, he added...

TMC councillor shot at in West Bengal's Barrackpore

A Trinamool Congress TMC councillor was shot at near her residence in West Bengals North 24 Parganas district on Saturday, police said. Champa Das, the councillor of ward number 2 of the North Barrackpore Municipality, was shot in the leg, ...

Nitish Kumar, 14 Bihar CMO staffers test negative for COVID-19

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and 14 staffers of the CMO tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday, official sources said. According to the sources, one of the 15 staffers in the Chief Ministers Office who had undergone the test was foun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020