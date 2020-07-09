Left Menu
New Zealand hosting IPL is speculation, have to honour FTP: NZC spokesperson

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has refuted reports that it has offered to host the now-postponed Indian Premier League this year, terming them as "inaccurate" while affirming its commitment to the Future Tours programme.

PTI | Wellington | Updated: 09-07-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 16:13 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has refuted reports that it has offered to host the now-postponed Indian Premier League this year, terming them as "inaccurate" while affirming its commitment to the Future Tours programme. NZC spokesperson Richard Boock said the cricket board has not expressed its interest to host the IPL, which was to be held in March this year but was postponed indefinitely because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This rumour is inaccurate. New Zealand would not be in a position to host the IPL – even if we were asked, which we haven't been. The dates, and NZC's commitment to honouring its Future Tours programme, means the timing would not allow this to happen," Boock told PTI. Boock's statement came after a BCCI official stated that New Zealand have also joined along with UAE and Sri Lanka the race to host this year's IPL if it is shifted out of India because of the pandemic.

The BCCI is eyeing the September-November window to host the event in place of the World T20 in Australia, which is certain to be postponed because of the growing cases of the deadly virus. Only once in the 12-year history of the IPL has the entire tournament been shifted out of India. In 2009, it was held in South Africa as the dates clashed with the general elections in the country.

