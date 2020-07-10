Soccer-Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draw

Following is the draw for the Europa League quarter-finals and semi-finals, which was held at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday. Second legs of the last-16 ties will be played at the clubs' respective home stadiums while two ties where the first leg did not take place -- Inter Milan v Getafe and Sevilla v AS Roma -- will be played over a single leg in Germany.

Quarter-Final draw (Matches on Aug. 10-11 in Germany) * QF 1: Wolfsburg or Shakhtar Donetsk v Eintracht Frankfurt or Basel

* QF 2: Manchester United or LASK v Istanbul Basaksehir or Copenhagen * QF 3: Inter Milan or Getafe v Rangers or Bayer Leverkusen

* QF 4: Olympiakos or Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sevilla or AS Roma Semi-Final draw (Matches on Aug. 16-17 in Germany)

* SF : Winner of QF 4 v Winner of QF 2 * SF : Winner of QF 3 v Winner of QF 1