Barcelona confirms Antoine Griezmann sustained muscle injury during Valladolid clash

Barcelona suffered a major setback as the club on Sunday confirmed that Antoine Griezmann has sustained a muscle injury owing to which he may miss the team's upcoming fixtures.

ANI | Valladolid | Updated: 12-07-2020 16:07 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 16:07 IST
Antoine Griezmann. Image Credit: ANI

Barcelona suffered a major setback as the club on Sunday confirmed that Antoine Griezmann has sustained a muscle injury owing to which he may miss the team's upcoming fixtures. Griezmann picked up the injury during Barcelona's 1-0 win over Valladolid in the ongoing La Liga here on Saturday.

"Tests this morning have shown that first-team player Antoine Griezmann has a muscle injury in the quadriceps of his right leg. He is therefore not available for selection at the present time and the evolution of the injury will condition his availability," the club said in a statement. Soon after the beginning of the second half, Griezmann was replaced by Luis Suarez in the match.

With this victory, Barcelona have inched closer to the La Liga table-toppers Real Madrid. Barcelona, who have 79 points, are just one point behind from the Zinedine Zidane-led side. (ANI)

