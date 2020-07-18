Left Menu
Development News Edition

'I missed this': French soccer fans back in the stands after lockdown

Romain Ducret, a 17-year-old supporter of French club Paris St Germain, clutched in his hand a document that soccer fans all over Europe dream of having: a ticket to watch a top-flight soccer game in the flesh.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 18-07-2020 01:29 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 01:29 IST
'I missed this': French soccer fans back in the stands after lockdown

Romain Ducret, a 17-year-old supporter of French club Paris St Germain, clutched in his hand a document that soccer fans all over Europe dream of having: a ticket to watch a top-flight soccer game in the flesh. Ducret, and his friend and fellow fan, Lucas Pose, were waiting outside the club's stadium in western Paris on Friday for a friendly match between PSG and Belgian side Waasland-Beveren.

They were among the 5,000 fans given special dispensation -- despite the COVID-19 epidemic -- to attend. "I've missed this like crazy. It's going to be so great," Ducret, his face covered by a surgical mask, said as he waited for kick-off.

Top flight teams in Europe's biggest soccer leagues, in Germany, Spain and England, are playing to empty stands with no fans allowed inside. Die-hard supporters have to make do with watching on television or over the Internet. In France, the regular top flight season has already been cancelled because of the pandemic.

Still, some friendlies are going ahead, and a limited number of fans are being allowed in since the French government relaxed restrictions on public gatherings. The 5,000 fans at Friday night's game are a long way from the 48,000 capacity of the Parc des Princes stadium.

But Pose, who like his friend Ducret was dressed in a PSG replica shirt, felt even a small number of supporters would spice up the atmosphere of the match. "Abroad, with Barca, with Real (Madrid), we see the league without fans," said the 17-year-old, referring to two of Spain's top sides. "It just doesn't have the same flavour. But here, we'll have football again."

TRENDING

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Ghana: Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to present mid-year budget review next week

PoK activists in UK submit memorandum to Pak rejecting proposed 14th amendment in so called AJK Act 1974

South Africa’s foreign direct investment rises USD1.74 billion in first quarter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends higher as traders weigh stimulus and virus worries

The SP 500 ended higher on Friday as investors weighed the prospect of more fiscal stimulus against fears of further business disruptions due to a record rise in COVID-19 cases.Netflix tumbled 6.5 after the video streaming service forecast ...

Cricket-Stokes puts England in charge against Windies

A grafting century from Dom Sibley and an increasingly belligerent one by Ben Stokes put England in control on day two of the second test against West Indies on Friday.Opener Sibley completed his second test century shortly before lunch, ev...

In Bolivian city, people buy fake - and toxic - virus cure

Long lines form every morning in one of the Bolivian cities hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic as desperate people wait to buy small bottles of chlorine dioxide, a toxic bleaching agent that has been falsely touted as a cure for COVID-...

Soccer-MLS delays launch of three expansion teams due to COVID-19

Major League Soccer has unveiled a revised expansion timeline with three of its four new teams inaugural seasons delayed by one year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Charlotte, originally scheduled to begin playing in the MLS next sea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020